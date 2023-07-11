WELLSVILLE — Covering all its bases, the village board approved four resolutions Monday night authorizing improvements to the water system, including its intention to seek grants and issue bonds for an estimated $6.4 million water system capital improvement project.
Trustee Ed Fahs, liaison to the department of public works, read the resolutions, which were all passed unanimously.
Resolution 5 authorizes the purchase of water line replacement for the water department, which will be utilized in all functions for the water department for an amount not to exceed $50,000 and which shall be appropriated from the Water Fund Capital Reserve.
Resolution 6 classifies the water system improvement project as a Type 2 action, exempting it from a State Environmental Quality Review.
It has been determined that Type 2 actions do not have significant adverse impacts on the environment and have been exempted from SEQR. The village has considered under SEQR environmental impact regulations and determined that each of the actions meets the requirement of Type 2 actions.
It further authorizes making an application for grant funding to assist in the financing of the various capital improvement projects, which includes improvements to the existing water system consisting of, but not limited to the replacement and installment of approximately 16,700 linear feet of water main along various roads in the village, the replacement of various equipment such as water meters, water plant pump, and controller, water tank mixers, intake pumps and variable frequency drives together with other improvements.
Resolution 7 indicates the village will seek a grant for 60% of the $6.4 million water system improvements project via the Environmental Facilities Corporation, for funding from the New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act for $3,849,000 and authorizes CPL and Municipal Solutions to prepare the grant application on behalf of the village.
The village also authorized the appropriation of a minimum of a 40% local match as required by the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act for a total local share of $2,560,000.
The final resolution is a bond resolution authorizing the issuance of serial bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6.4 million pursuant to the local finance law. It also indicates that the village intends to apply for one or more grants from the county, state, or federal government to pay for the project.
At the beginning of the meeting, at Mayor Randy Shayler’s request, the board passed a resolution stating that the board well adopt no resolutions that have not come forward at a previous meeting, giving board members the opportunity familiarize themselves with the resolution and ask questions before it comes before the board.
“Nothing will hit the agenda unless we have it at a previous meeting,” the mayor said.
No other business was done at Monday’s meeting; however, it was noted that board members will be taking part in the firemen’s convention due to start Wednesday.