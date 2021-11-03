WELLSVILLE — Monday’s Wellsville Village Board meeting will take place following a public hearing on whether the village should opt in or out of state legislation allowing for marijuana dispensaries and onsite consumption sites.
The meeting will start with a hearing at 5:30 p.m. at the David A. Howe Public Library on Main Street. The board meeting will take place at the end of the hearing.
In March, the State Legislature passed a law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana across the state. At that time the newly created Office of Cannabis Management notified municipalities statewide that, “Cities, towns and villages can opt-out of allowing adult use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licensees from locating within their jurisdictions however, municipalities cannot opt-out of adult use legalization.”
A deadline for opt out/opt in local laws was set for Dec. 31. Municipalities were advised that they can opt out now, but not after Dec. 31, and that they would be able to opt in at a later date if they wish. However, those that opt in cannot ever opt out.
Wellsville’s trustees have complained that they have not received enough overall information on the marijuana law from the state to opt in at this point.
At the last board meeting they unanimously passed a resolution to adopt a local law, enabling it to opt out of the new law, allowing for marijuana dispensaries and the issuance of onsite consumption licenses. They did not pass the law and instead set a date to hear from the public concerning the matter at a public hearing.
Three individuals attending the October meeting told the board they were making a mistake by not opting in to the law and the village would lose the economic and tax benefits of allowing dispensaries and marijuana bars (a euphemism for sites licensed to allow marijuana smoking) within its boundaries. They also pointed out that nearby villages and towns were opting in to the legislation and would reap the benefits.
One individual pointed out that businesses dealing in marijuana did not have to be located on Main Street.
Trustee Mike Roeske said, “I’d like to know what the voters think.”
After discussing the idea of passing a petition and holding a referendum on the matter, Mayor Randy Shailer reminded the board and those present that the board has to make a decision to opt in or out of the new law by Dec. 31. He restated that if so, inclined the board must pass a local law to opt-out by the end of December, but the board can opt in to the law at a later date.
While the mayor and all the board members, Roeske, Ed Fahs, Jeff Monroe and Gary Pearson all voted on the resolution to establish a local law opting out, they did not vote on the law. The law will be voted on at a later date, possibly following Monday’s public hearing.