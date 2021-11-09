WELLSVILLE — Following Monday’s public hearing the Wellsville Village Board voted to postpone its vote on the opt in or out on marijuana dispensaries or bars until its Nov. 22 meeting.
The decision was made during the regular board meeting following a 45-minute public hearing. The hearing was set at the board’s last meeting in October after several visitors called for a public discussion. At that time, the board also passed a resolution for Local Law #2 of 2021 to opt out of the state's cannabis law for licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and or onsite cannabis consumption establishments within the village of Wellsville.
The new state law gives municipalities until Dec. 31 to pass a local law to opt out or be automatically opted in. Municipalities can choose to opt in at a later date, but they can only opt out until Dec. 31.
The village board has not voted to adopt its October resolution and may or may not do so at the meeting on Nov. 22.
Monday's hearing was attended by nearly 50 people. Eleven people signed up to speak, stating their support or lack of support for the new law in just three minutes.
Jonathan Chaffee made a point about the lack of direction given to municipalities by the state's new Cannabis Commission, saying, “When it comes to the state, we always talk about having no control. This is one chance to have that control. My thought is, why not wait and make a decision once we know all of the rules?”
Later in the hearing, County Legislator Gary Barnes also advised opting out of the legislation at this point.
“We should be in no hurry to opt in," he said. "We need to see how it's going to work and look at it again at a later date. I'm firmly opposed, and I hope the village and town think seriously and at least for now opt out.”
Proponent Angela Graves, who holds a doctorate from Syracuse University in decriminalization reform and has lived in the area since 2017, noted that if the village opts out with the promise of revisiting the matter at a later date, that she wants to see a timetable set.
“I would like to see a timeline for revisiting the subject and a clear process for that with a sunset date," she said. "And I would like to be part of that process."
Others argued the pros and cons of using marijuana, with some pointing out that even though they have licenses to obtain medical marijuana they have to travel long distances to purchase it. Others worried about minors being able to purchase marijuana while others argued that it would be better to have a store where there are lights, cameras and regulations than to have backstreet sales.
Still others warned about the need to bolster the economy with new businesses and added jobs.
Representing Highland Cannabis Cooperative founder Andrew Harris, Wellsville attorney Edward Pakarek gave the board a 300-page report comprised of statistics, pros and cons, projected revenues and information from other states along with recommendations from state boards of health.
Speaking to the board, he quoted the New York State Board of Health: “In conclusion, the positive effects of a regulated marijuana market in New York state outweigh the potential negative impacts. Areas that may be a cause for concern can be mitigated with regulation and proper use of public education that is tailored to address key populations. Incorporating proper metrics and indicators will ensure rigorous an ongoing evaluation.”
After calling the hearing to a close, the board recessed for five minutes before going into its regular session.
After Mayor Randy Shayler asked for any motion regarding the hearing, Trustee Ed Fahs moved to delay the vote on opting in or out to the Nov. 22 meeting, giving them time to review the information submitted by Pekarek.
Within a few minutes, the board concluded its business meeting, approving the Chamber of Commerce’s plans for its Hometown Holidays celebration and approving two new firefighters, Heidi Slater and Christina Doak, for the Dyke Street Engine Company.
They also took suggestions for the charity to receive the funds from the 150 parking meter collections over the holidays when parking is free. The board decided to make the decision, which could result in a $1,200 to $1,500 contribution, to its next meeting just prior to the start of the holiday season.
On Wednesday, the Wellsville Town Board was set to conduct two hearings starting at 6:30 p.m. prior to its regular board meeting. But representatives of the board said there was no intention of making a law to opt out of the new marijuana legislation.