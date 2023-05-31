WELLSVILLE — A special meeting was called for the village board Tuesday night to approve a resolution concerning the water department.
The board approved the resolution to purchase a control board deemed necessary for the third phase of the water department upgrade. The cost should not exceed $15,000.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Dean Arnold said the control board will be used throughout the department.
During the short meeting, the board was reminded to approve the August Taste of Wellsville event permit. The permit request was tabled at the board’s previous meeting to give Arnold an opportunity to resolve any electrical use problems due to the size of the event.
Arnold noted that he had met with Taste of Wellsville organizer Heather Joyce.
“She doesn’t think it will be as large as the Main Street Festival and there will be other vendors who won’t be using electric,” he said, giving his OK for the event.
The board approved the event permit.
Before adjourning the board discussed that unused funds from the American Plan Reserve Act funding could be rescinded as part of the recent federal action on the debt ceiling. The funding was part of the Federal government’s attempt to support municipalities adversely impacted by Covid.
Mayor Randy Shayler said that although there has been no official word, he has heard concerns voiced in the media about the Covid money being rescinded. Arnold concurred saying he’d also heard similar concerns.
The village has received $228,763,000 in ARPA funding to be used next year. Only a little over $1000 remains from the first round of the funding, a similar amount, according to treasurer Melissa Mullen
The Mayor suggested and the board agreed to look into how to use the remaining funding before it is or if it is rescinded in the future.
The board meeting was adjourned a half hour after it started, but not before noting that the public is invited to attend the first meeting of the Wellsville NY Forward (NYF) Local Planning Committee (LPC) at 6 p.m., June 6th at American Legion Post 702. The meeting will address how to apply for funding from the $4.5 million NY Forward grant the village was awarded in late 2022.