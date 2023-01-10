Art in the village

After this mural began to take shape in Wellsville, the village planning board decided to look into possible mural regulations.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — During its first meeting in 2023, the village board looked to legislate murals and sponsor a photography contest.

As the meeting progressed Monday night, there was little to take action on, as Mayor Randy Shayler, department heads and three trustees had nothing to bring up or report. That is until they got to Trustee Mike Roeske, who is liaison with the village planning board.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social