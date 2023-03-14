Wellsville cheer

The Wellsville varsity cheer team won a Section 5 title and placed 5th at the New York state competition.

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville varsity cheer team had a successful season this year.

On Feb. 18, the cheer team traveled to Rochester to compete in Section 5 Competitive Cheerleading Sectionals, placing first in its division. The team was crowned Division 2 Large Section 5 Champs, the first sectional title for Wellsville in cheerleading.

