WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville varsity cheer team had a successful season this year.
On Feb. 18, the cheer team traveled to Rochester to compete in Section 5 Competitive Cheerleading Sectionals, placing first in its division. The team was crowned Division 2 Large Section 5 Champs, the first sectional title for Wellsville in cheerleading.
Not only did the team win a sectional title but it qualified to move on to the New York State Competitive Cheerleading Championship held at Visions Arena in Binghamton on March 4.
At the state championship, the varsity team competed against 11 other teams from around the state in its division. After performing their routine, the Wellsville team was selected as "Top 5" of the preliminary round. The team performed a second time in a final round and placed 5th in the state.
The cheer team includes Alyssa Dorrough, Bella Sparatta, Ashley Whitney, Emma Dunaway, Madison Thompson, Lily Ball, Kyleigh Morris, Marissa Weinhauer, Skylar Shutt, Eryn McDowell, Carissa White, Abbie Lanphier, Morgan Mattison, Lizzy Seely, Grace Howe, Ava Cole and Addy Clark. The team is coached by Liz Huyler.