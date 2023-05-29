WELLSVILLE — Hundreds of young and old alike sat on curbs and benches or stood along Main Street Monday for the annual Memorial Day parade.
Prior to the event more people than would be expected stood in Memorial Park for ceremonies there to remember the soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who fought in America’s wars, dating back to the American Revolution. American Legion Post 704 organized the event, which included town and village officials, members of the service organizations and clubs. Five wreathes were placed to commemorate the dead.
As part of the ceremony, Allegany County veterans services coordinator Mike Hennessey read off the names of the veterans who have passed away since Memorial Day 2022. In all 48 servicemen and women passed over the last year, including seven from World War II, 12 from Korea, 18 from the Vietnam War and one from the Persian Gulf War. The rest served during peacetime.
A 21-gun salute was fired and two trumpeters from the high school band, Keenen O’Connor and Jeremiah Pensyl, played echoing "Taps."
Throughout the ceremony, the high school band could be heard in the distance as it rehearsed the musical number it would play in the parade, “America The Beautiful.”
The parade got started when the Legion Riders, colors flying from their roaring motorcycles, passed by. They were followed by a military honor guard and the Legion Auxiliary before Grand Marshal Ray McClure, a World War II veteran who served in the Navy, rode by.
There were no horses and the cadre of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts was far smaller than in their heydays, but a group of students from the Immaculate Conception School marched and Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler drove his classic Continental with county district attorney candidate Ian Jones aboard, and the Marching Lions played while the flag bearers twirled.
The Wellsville area's plethora of firetrucks and emergency services vehicles brought up the rear.
The parade ended with more wreaths placed in Woodlawn Cemetery and wreaths launched from Memorial Bridge to honor those lost at sea.