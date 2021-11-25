WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Town Board was compelled to call an emergency meeting earlier this week to tie up loose ends left over after the abrupt resignation of the highway superintendent.
At the town board's last meeting, Dean Arnold resigned after serving as highway superintendent for more than a decade. In his letter of resignation, Arnold wrote, “Due to recent events and the town supervisor’s constant harassment, routine failure to communicate with myself, and his disregard for long established procedure and ongoing efforts to make my job difficult, and discredit my character, have made continuing in my position untenable. It is my opinion that this type of 'leadership' is corrosive and leads down a path that I do not want to follow or be part of.”
Almost immediately the village of Wellsville hired Arnold to fill its open position caused by the end-of-the-year retirement of the Director of Public Works Bill Whitfield.
In reaction to Arnold's complaints, Councilwoman Patty Graves and Councilman Jesse Case were appointed to the town’s board of ethics on Tuesday.
Alsworth said the appointment was necessary because, “We have received a complaint about me. I am aware of it, but I don't know what it is, so we had to move forward with activating the board of ethics.”
The five-member board is required to have a member who is either an employee or elected official of the town. To keep the structure of the board from becoming tied over matters two appointments were made bringing the total number of members to seven, Alsworth explained.
The town supervisor also noted that the town audit was approved, with a change in the way funds are transferred into the highway fund at the suggestion of the state comptroller’s office.
Alsworth said there was nothing illegal about the way the transfer funds had been handled in the past, and that the new way makes the procedure more transparent.
With the end of Arnold’s job taking place Nov. 21, several unfinished matters were left in the hands of interim Highway Superintendent Brian Smith.
“Things that if not addressed would impede public safety,” Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth stated at the beginning of the emergency meeting.
Those matters included repairs to three trucks, “Before winter gets here,” Alsworth said as snowflakes danced in the air outside. The cost of the repairs is expected to cost in the range of $20,000 exceeding the total funds in the highway budget. Board approval was needed to shift funds into the account.
At Alsworth’s suggestion the board approved paying the repair bills as they are submitted and shifting funds as needed.
In another matter, Smith was directed to hire a temporary, full-time heavy mechanical equipment operator to drive a snowplow, and replace an employee who is on medical leave. The town will hire former employee Eric Wilson, who was retired.
At the suggestion of Smith, the board will also hire Tony Goyut as temporary, part-time person in charge of bridge maintenance.
While Arnold resigned as highway superintendent, he did not resign his position as park superintendent. The board approved removing him from that position. Alsworth said the position may not be filled until April or May and that the board will be discussing changes in that position.
At the end of the meeting, a months-long delay in the municipal building project was averted when the board approved the purchase of trench drains without additional bids.
Alsworth noted that no second bid was available. “If we had not moved forward, it would have brought the project to a standstill. Work on the project would have been delayed until spring.”
The board approved paying Miller and Richard Masonry Inc. of Wellsville and Genesee, Pa., $8,800 for the trench drains that will allow concrete to be poured at the building site, before the students from Alfred State College’s Building and Trades Department go home at the end of the semester.