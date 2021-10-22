WELLSVILLE — The town of Wellsville is looking to fill a town board seat after the resignation of a member last month.
The short-handedness of the board was felt the past couple of weeks as members have tried to conduct business.
When visitors arrived at the Wellsville Municipal Airport for a town board meeting last week, they found the gate closed and a sign announcing the meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. A week later at the rescheduled meeting Wednesday, it was learned that Supervisor Shad Alsworth wouldn’t be attending because he was staying home due to COVID-19.
Already down one council member due to William Fish's resignation, the board literally had to call in reinforcements. Councilman Mike Miller, out of town for work reasons, called in to be part of the meeting. He was put on speaker and participated in the meeting.
Miller also brought up the need to bring another “filler” person on to the board as soon as possible to take Fish’s place. Alsworth will make the appointment, but the council suggested that anyone interested in filling the seat should contact the town office at 593-1780 or contact Alsworth or any of the council members by email:
• Alsworth, sealsworth@gutchess.com
• Miller, mikemiller.wellsville@gmail.com
• Patty Graves, pdnny@hotmail.com
Council member Jesse Case may also be contacted.
The board also heard a presentation by Barb Sweitzer, executive director of the YMCA of the Southern Tier, and Brianna Simms, director of the YMCA in Wellsville.
They reported that participation in programs is only at 64% of what they were before the pandemic. However, the Y has lost many of its gym activities since the gym that was being used is the property of Alfred State College and college officials have not reopened it for public use.
Sweitzer said one of the long-term goals for the Y in Wellsville is to find a permanent location.
“We have our feelers out and we hope to have funds in place for renovations when we find a place,” she said.
To keep up with the needs of the community, Sweitzer said they have taken over another part of the Riverwalk site. It was first used to develop a place where students could do long-distance learning. With students back in school it is now being turned into daycare space.
At the end of the presentation, Sweitzer signed the new three-year contract with the town and the board later approved the contract.
The board also learned that Island Park will be closed to vehicular traffic starting in the first week in November for the duration of the winter.
Case said, “You can still walk in the park and sit in the swings, but the restrooms will be closed.”
The board also learned that after an inspection of the park, its insurance agency asked that a more permanent fence be installed on the riverbank near the Little League field and that the mulch be replaced on the playground.
While the 2022 fire contract is still being negotiated, the board approved the 2021 fire contract for a cost of $125,000. Afterwards it set a fire contract budget hearing for 6:45 p.m. Nov. 10, the board’s next regular meeting. That contract will include $125,000 plus $3000 to cover an insurance gap and $20,000 for legal fees.
The town board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the village offices located at the airport.