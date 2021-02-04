WELLSVILLE — What does President Joe Biden’s quest to get kids back in school mean for a school district like Wellsville?
“I want the same thing,” said the district’s superintendent, David Foster. “I want kids back in school, but there is one sticking point — social distancing.”
School in Wellsville opened in September using a hybrid system that allowed elementary students to attend school four days a week and do online learning on a fifth day.
But things were different for students attending classes in the old high school/new middle school complex, where classrooms are smaller and social distancing is more difficult. The HS/MS student body was divided into two teams, Lions and Wellsville. Each team is in the school building just two days a week, online two days and joining classmates and teachers online for one day a week.
In Wellsville’s case — it’s the largest district in Allegany County — what prevents all students from attending school in person all week are the state and federal COVID-19 protocols that require 6 feet of social distancing.
“If the state or federal government would relax that requirement, or even shorten it, we could get kids back in school, but we just don’t have that kind of room in the high school/middle school,” Foster said. “We could do it in the elementary school. We have the room but the rooms in the old high school building are smaller and we didn’t have the room for social distancing by 6 feet. That is why we went to the hybrid system.”
However, even with the social distancing requirement still in place, Foster said they are continuing to look for ways to bring all the students back into school, because attending classes is not only good for academic reasons, it is also an important time in childhood development.
“Social distancing is social stunting,” Foster declared. “These kids are in a developmental stage in their lives where they need the socialization that happens when they are in school whether passing in the halls or eating together. Their task at this time in their lives is to become more social.”
He also feels that the students are falling behind when it comes to state guidelines for academic milestones.
“In this system we don’t see the kids often enough and not enough is being taught,” he said. “We’re always looking for better ways of bringing the students back.”
While having school all year and eliminating the summer break might sound like a viable solution, Foster said it isn’t.
“You have to remember that for everything you ask for, you’re going to have to pay for it,” he said, adding that because of the pandemic state revenues are down and it looks like there will be less state aid for schools this year than in the past.
Using vacant buildings around the village has also been suggested, but that is limited by bus transportation and the time lag that would result from busing students to different sites for classes.
With current findings from the CDC that schools are not the super-spreaders of the coronavirus that they were first thought to be, Foster said that if the federal and state governments would relax social distancing requirements by just 3 feet it would be a big help in getting more students into the classroom on a more regular basis.
The district could create overflow rooms and use Zoom to get everyone on the same page, he said. The board of education often uses Zoom for its meetings.
“It is a question of more space and more staff,” Foster said. “We’re always looking at it. Looking to see if someone has a better idea to get our students back in the ‘physical’ classroom.”