WELLSVILLE — “Bottle of Wine, Fruit of the vine, When you gonna let me come over?”
Come on over April 9 when the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce will be singing the praises of Wellsville while it brings back its annual Wine Walk.
The Wine Walk is a fundraiser for the Chamber but it is also a fun event that has been well received in the past according to members of the Events Committee. The Wine Walk has been “fermenting” for the last several months while the committee worked to find a date and organize the walk. It wasn’t until February that everything came together, when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and organizers were able to set a date. This will be the fourth annual Wine Walk.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Thomas says that while there are many Chamber sponsored events in the pipeline, the Wine Walk has been the one event which took the most time to put together.
“Locations for the stops had to come onboard and those that are not already licensed had to get special licensing from the state Liquor Authority," he said. "We were uncertain as to how long that would take."
At last count, more than a dozen local businesses have signed up to be a “stop” on the walk. The list includes the American Legion, Beef Haus, Better Days, Chamber of Commerce, Elks Club, From the Heart, Hart’s Jewelry, The Wellsville Brewing Company, Texas Hot, Salon Visage, The Shop on Main, Office for the Blind and Visually Handicapped and more.
A complete list will be available at registration.
Registration will begin at 12:30 a.m. April 9 at the American Legion, but not a sip will be allowed until the official start at 1 p.m. Participants will have to come in from the Walk by 4 p.m. After that time the village’s open container law will go back into effect. The regulation was temporarily lifted by the village board for only registered Wine Walkers.
Participation in the Wine Walk costs $30 per ticket. At registration ticket holders will receive an official ID bracelet and a complimentary wine glass to let authorities and host sites know they are participating in the Wine Walk.
The ticket also allows participants to enjoy two tastings of wine and hors d’oeurves at each location and exclusive discounts at participating stores and restaurants. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
Participants must be 21 years of age or older. To purchase tickets, go to the Chamber’s Facebook page and scan the QR code which is located there. Or call the Chamber at (585) 593-5080.
Participants are also invited to stop by the office at 114 Main St. during business hours. The Chamber office is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed daily for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Looking ahead, the Chamber will host events throughout the rest of the spring and into the summer. Plans are also underway for autumn.
The Chamber is organizing a Main Street cleanup for May 7. Several businesses, organizations and groups have already signed up to help, but more are always welcome. Call the Chamber to join in the spring-cleaning party.
Later in the month, on May 14, the annual Chamber Awards Dinner will take place at the Wellsville Country Club. Call the Chamber office for details.
Evening Under the Stars is back and being organized for June and sometime during the summer the Community Clock will be rededicated. The Chamber is also organizing the Main Street Festival for the Saturday during the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally weekend, July 15-16.
Vendors are welcome to contact the Chamber for more information.