WELLSVILLE — Continuing with their grievance, the Project 63 group were in full force at the village board meeting Monday night insisting the village demolish a condemned building.
At the last board meeting in July several citizens calling themselves Project 63 demanded that something be done about a condemned, deserted house at 63 Seneca St. Their fear is that the house has become a hangout for vagrants, drug users and kids, and that its dangerous condition could result in tragedy. They want the village to demolish the house.
At the July board meeting the trustees and mayor needed more information, and promised the group that the village attorney would be at the next meeting to explain the village’s position.
Attorney Richard Buck was at Monday night’s meeting along with Rich Wenslow, code enforcement officer. Wenslow said he has been trying to track down the owner of the property, reportedly a Robert Ireland, who lives in South Carolina, but it was only a few hours prior to the meeting that Wenslow caught a break. He told the board he’d tried all the phone numbers listed for the owner, but to no avail, but shortly before the meeting he learned that the property had been listed on Craig’s List for a quick sale. He plans to call the property owner as soon as possible.
However, for the Project 63 people, that raises another problem: What if another out-of-state person buys the property and fails to maintain it?
Buck told the group that the village’s hands are tied until it can make contact with the owner. “Adequate notice is essential. We first have to get the correct information before we can proceed,” he said.
One of the people at the meeting, Dave Toot, who complained to the board about a property on Pearl Street earlier this year, summed it up. “The tempo (of the board’s actions) is the cause of the frustration for the people. We’d like to see it picked up.”
Mayor Randy Shayler assured him, “We’re going to pick up the tempo."
The board scheduled an attorney/client session following the meeting to discuss how to proceed with the matter of 63 Seneca.
The crowd thinned out and the board continued with its regular business.
The board approved resolutions — to purchase batteries for the State Street Substation for no more than $35,000 to be paid from the electric department fund, and to purchase water correlators at a cost of no more than $26,000 to be paid for from the Water Department fund.
A resolution to install a drainage system at the Waste Water Treatment Plant was also approved. The in-house project is expected to cost $30,400 which will be appropriated from the sewer fund.
The board also approved two event permits for the fire department. The first will take place on Oct. 29 at the Dyke Street Engine Company #2 for a chicken barbecue to be held from noon to 2 p.m. The second event permit is for the Wellsville Fire Department’s 8th annual Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wellsville fire headquarters at 40 S. Main St.
Following the adjournment of the regular meeting, the board went into executive session for a personnel matter.