Wellsville Village Fire Department

Fire chief and assistant fire chief candidacy requirements were addressed by the Wellsville Village Board Monday night.

 File

WELLSVILLE — When Dave and Kim Toot moved in 36 years ago and when a young Tim O’Grady, now the police chief, grew up there, Pearl Street was a nice place.

Not so much anymore, the Toots told the Wellsville Village Board Monday night when they complained that blight on the street has them considering moving.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social