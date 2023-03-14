WELLSVILLE — When Dave and Kim Toot moved in 36 years ago and when a young Tim O’Grady, now the police chief, grew up there, Pearl Street was a nice place.
Not so much anymore, the Toots told the Wellsville Village Board Monday night when they complained that blight on the street has them considering moving.
“Pearl Street is going downhill and it is something that the village can address by enforcing its already established ordinances,” Toot said.
“When I grew up there it was a very nice neighborhood,” O’Grady said. He was at the meeting as part of his duty as police chief, not to complain.
“It is a time when good things are beginning to happen in the village," Toot said. "A time when new people are moving in and looking for homes. Property values are going down because of the blight. This is the time to address these issues.
"What can be done? he asked. "What have you done? What is the village willing to do? What can people do?"
Mayor Randy Shayler replied, “We’re remiss in not talking about it. Many of our laws address the residents rather than the property owners. Maybe we should get the property owners to address the residents. You coming in here pushes us to do more about this issue.”
He directed Trustee Mike Roeske to ask the planning board to look at the matter.
Currently, the village board is looking at ways in which to deal with abandoned and condemned buildings and has asked state representatives for help in finding funds for demolition. O’Grady reminded them that there are buildings and blighted areas that have become sites for drug dealing and using.
After the Toots left, the board continued with its agenda.
At first, the board gave its approval for an event permit for the Chamber of Commerce’s April 29 Wine Walk, when the village waves the open container law for participants, but then changed its mind. Following the Chamber’s request, the board looked at the event permit application offered by the YMCA for its 2K/5K Color Run and Healthy Kids Day scheduled for May 6. They turned to O’Grady for his comment.
He noted that the run involves crossing 13 intersections and the organizers have not addressed security at those crossings.
Board members looked more closely at the permit applications and found that neither addressed the insurance requirement which also protects the village from liability. They tabled the requests immediately. O’Grady was directed to make contact with the YMCA Run organizers before the next board meeting.
The Chamber request will be sent back to be addressed by Chamber President Bruce Thomas. “He knows what to do,” Shayler said.
The liaison to the fire department, Trustee Ed Fahs, introduced a resolution to repeal the village policy that requires use of the state’s Best Practices Program for Fire Chiefs and Assistant Chief candidates.
A heated discussion ensued. Roeske disagreed with the resolution saying the Best Practices Program insured that the candidates were properly trained for their positions. He argued that it was a matter for the fire board, not the village board.
However, in the end, the resolution was passed. The mayor suggested that the fire board could take up the matter if its members wish to reinstate the program.