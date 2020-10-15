WELLSVILLE — A potentially dangerous road situation has been brought to the attention of the Wellsville Town Council.
Victor White who lives across from Trout Run Campground on Route 19 South, told the council he was concerned about the danger that results whenever campers are lined up to get into the campground, and when they leave the campground.
“I’ve seen three campers nearly get taken out,” he said, adding that no turning lane causes traffic to back up on the highway.
And, because of a hill in the roadway, he said drivers don’t necessarily see the traffic backed up until they are on top of it.
Supervisor Shad Alsworth directed Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold to look into the matter and to contact the New York State Department of Transportation for a study of the situation.
“There’s an easy remedy to the problem; a traffic study, that’s an easy fix,” Alsworth said.
Arnold will be looking into laws regarding encroachment and following up with an email to the DOT.
The board also discussed the new town highway barn/office building project taking place on West Hanover Street, the current site of the highway department.
Alsworth told Arnold that he had reached out the village justice concerning the combined town and village court offices to be included in the building project.
“I want them to be involved so we have the best court facilities available,” he said.
Arnold said plans will be drawn up by an engineer.
Later in the meeting Arnold asked the board to approve a transfer of funds in the amount of $176,000 to pay for the daily expenditures on the project, such as building materials and costs, Alfred State College Building and Trades Department students will incur when they start on the project. The request was approved.
The building phase will start once the poles are in place for the pole-barn structure — 48 poles are to be set into the ground before construction can begin. Arnold said the town is taking bids now for that part of the project.
Arnold also informed the board that Island Park will close for the season on Nov. 1. The entrance will be closed to vehicles, playground equipment will be roped off and the bathrooms will be closed.
Concerning the town’s 2021 budget, a public hearing is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Nov. 12.
“I think everyone will be happy to see that the budget increase will be a zero amount,” Alsworth noted.
Budget information may be obtained by calling the town office at (585) 593-1780.
Earlier this week, fire department received the Village Board’s permission to host two events, pending the Allegany County Department of Health’s approval.
The Dyke Street Engine Company had asked for a special permit to hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser Nov. 12 at its East Hanover Street fire hall, and that the Grant Duke Hose Company had asked permission to host its Fifth Annual Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 28 at its Stevens Street facility.
The fire department also learned that the three garage doors at the Main Street fire hall will be replaced at a cost of $13,500, by the department of public works.
Public works Department Director Bill Whitfield also announced that the village has begun leaf collection and will continue as long as the weather allows.
The guidelines are: rake the leaves to the edge of the street tree/lawn area between the sidewalk and the curb. If there is no tree/lawn area rake the leaves to the property owner’s side of the sidewalk.
The law also requires residents to not mix tree trimmings, brush trimming, pumpkins, etc. with leaves. Anyone with questions may call DPW at at 596-1710.