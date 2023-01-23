Village of Wellsville

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville is one of two Western New York villages to receive millions in aid from the NY Forward program.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that Wellsille and Lancaster would each receive $4.5 million in the first round of the $100 million program.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

