WELLSVILLE — A village resident expressed thanks to the village's police department — and one officer in particular — for the work they do in the community.
Mayor Randy Shayler told the village board during its meeting on Monday that the village received a letter from a woman expressing her thanks. The mayor said the letter writer would be anonymous because he did not have her permission to reveal it.
The letter conveyed thank you to the officer who took the time on Jan. 14 to help her nearly 80-year-old mother chip ice in her driveway — and for everything the police do in, from helping to jump dead batteries in vehicles to helping to find lost members of the community, from dogs to children and adults.
“There are police departments all across this country that are being criticized for their performance," Shayler said. "We get letters that thank our police department for what they do. I think this letter typifies Wellsville."
The officer who took time to help the elderly woman is P.J. Sherman, who serves not only in Wellsville, but also in Whitesville. He has been lauded by the state for his police work.
“I want to thank everyone in the police department the village offices and departments and commend them for their attention to the public," the mayor said. "This is what we are in Wellsville. It is a difficult time, but we will get through it when we work together."
Later in the meeting, Police Chief Tim O’Grady asked to set a time for public comment on the department’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan.
The development plan is in response to an order from the governor to all municipal police departments in the state after protests against police brutality and some violence erupted across the nation this past spring and summer.
The plan must be completed by April 1. Completing the plan is important, Shayler said, because failure to do so could result in a loss of state funding.
“They’re holding our feet to the fire to do this thing, but it is not a bad thing for us to do," the mayor said. "We get letters of appreciation from the community, so there will not be a lot of changes in the way we do things."
The 16-page Wellsville Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative draft plan is available for preview by going to the police department website. The plan was a collaborative process between the police department and members of the public, as called for by the order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The plan addresses such subjects as the function of 911 centers, police presence in schools, enforcement of minor offenses, use of no-knock warrants, de-escalation strategies, attention to marginalized communities, use of force, police misconduct, off-duty conduct, accreditation, body cameras and use of military-grade equipment by the department.
The collaborative committee consisted of Shayler; Chad Green, vice president of the local police union; Dawn Ketchner, former deputy mayor; Mike Raptis, local business owner; Lindy White, a local mental health professional; and O’Grady, who was the facilitator of the meetings.
O’Grady recommends that, because of COVID-19 restrictions, people leave their comments about the plan on the website.
“Any comments that are left on the website will be read at the public hearing,” he said.
A public comment session on the police plan is set for 5:45 p.m. Feb. 22 at 23 N. Main St., prior to the regular monthly board meeting.
Public comments may be emailed to mayorshayler@wellsvilleny.com.