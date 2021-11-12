WELLSVILLE — It was a great day for the annual Veterans Day service in Veterans Memorial Park Thursday — but there was one hitch.
A handful of observers enjoyed the warmish weather, weak sun, and pale sky as members of the Wellsville American Legion led by Commander Brent Roberts remembered veterans Thursday.
As has been done in years past, and as it is done all across the nation, the service was held on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. to mark the signing of the aarmistice that ended World War I.
On his agenda, Roberts had times allotted for various speakers, such as Village Mayor Randy Shayler and Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth, or their representatives. But while they were given a time slot, both officials and their representatives were not present. That lack of participation was noted by several including those who were just there for the observance and those taking part in the ceremony.
Taking the blame, Roberts said, “I didn’t think I had to remind anyone when this is. It has taken place on the same day at the same time 11, 11, 11 for the last hundred years.”
County Legislator Steve Havey, who annually attends the event, said he was dismayed by the lack of town and village participation and volunteered to speak at the 2022 event.
Making the event memorable, in addition to the honor guard, riflemen, raising and lowering the flag and “Taps,” were this year’s red, white and blue wreaths.
In his speech, Roberts noted that the Wellsville Elks Club provided seven wreaths this year to be placed by the Legion members. Keith Slep was on hand for the Elks, saying that the club appreciates the attention the American Legion has given to Veteran’s Day and veterans.
Wreaths were also placed at the base of the World War II memorial by Jim Helms for the American Legion, Tim Hennard for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Slep for the Elks’ Club. Legion Chaplain Tina Jackson was enlisted to place the wreath designated for the town and village.
From his speech Roberts said, “In 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day on the 11th month, which is 11 o’clock on November 11th, the warring countries signed an agreement called an Armistice that brought an end to the World War. On that day people throughout the world were happy and celebrated because no one else would get hurt or die in the war and loved ones would be coming home.
“People went out into the streets and danced and laughed. They blew horns and whistles and sang songs. The people at the time very wishfully thought there would be no more wars. In fact, World War I was nicknamed the war to end all wars. United States President Woodrow Wilson made November 11th a holiday called Armistice Day to honor all the heroes that died in World War I.
“Over time the name of the holiday was changed to Veteran’s Day and the purpose of this day was changed to honor all who have served in or are serving in the United States armed forces. Right now, as we gather here today thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen are on the job around the world protecting America. To all the veterans here today I sincerely thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”
Following the service in the park, everyone was invited back to the Legion to enjoy lunch.