Pin oak at Wellsville library

The pin oak tree at the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville continues to serve the community as the curious count its rings to learn how old it was.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Earlier this month the village board received notification that it once again, for the 31st time, has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for “its commitment to effective urban forest management.”

A few days later, on March 9, the pin oak tree that graced the sidewalk entrance to the David A. Howe Library for decades was cut down. So beloved was the tree that the library’s Executive Director Nic Gunning believed it was necessary to make a public comment.

