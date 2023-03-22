WELLSVILLE — Earlier this month the village board received notification that it once again, for the 31st time, has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for “its commitment to effective urban forest management.”
A few days later, on March 9, the pin oak tree that graced the sidewalk entrance to the David A. Howe Library for decades was cut down. So beloved was the tree that the library’s Executive Director Nic Gunning believed it was necessary to make a public comment.
“The library did all it could to get a professional assessment and try to save the tree," he explained. "Major limbs have been falling off the tree and it hasn’t been healthy for a few seasons. Professional arborists found the pin oak had succumbed to a fungus growing within it.
"It had become a danger, necessitating its removal," Gunning added. "We have plans to replace it in the coming months.”
The pin oak tree was a part of the community. With many events taking place on the library lawn over the years — plays, concerts, Christmas tree decorating — the public has taken shelter from rain, wind, snow and sun under its leafy canopy. Admirers of the tree even say its broad trunk has hidden many a stolen kiss.
One library visitor lamented he will miss the tree he took shelter under many times as a boy. “The tree is almost as old as I am,” he said.
Nevertheless, the pin oak is just one of the thousands of trees that make Wellsville a Tree City USA.
At the recent village board meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler explained that Wellsville achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements — maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The tree board, consisting of Susan Duke, president, and Oak Duke, vice president, along with Eva Thompson, Walter Gardner and Linda Pullman, help organize with the fifth-grade instructors at the elementary school the annual Arbor Day Observance. This year it is scheduled for April 28.
The board also plants and suggests removal of trees and arranges for a tree health and condition report by a state forester every two to three years. It also advises the best species of trees to be planted in certain areas.
At a past meeting, Duke expressed her feelings, saying, “We are stewards of these trees. We can't think just 10 to 15 years into the future. Some of the trees we plant will be here for hundreds of years. They are our legacy for our community and our future.”
Tree City USA is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest first hand,” said Dan Lambe chief executive officer of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Wellsville are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.”
And as if knowing what was to happen to the library family’s pin oak, he continued, “Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride.”