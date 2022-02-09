WELLSVILLE — Throughout this month, David A. Howe Library will display its Clifford D. Coyle collection of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia.
The display opens Thursday with “The Lincoln Image,” a lecture by historian Craig Braack at 5 p.m., followed by a reception in the exhibition room with Civil War era music by Alan Hopkins.
Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States and was elected twice to the office. He served from 1861 until he was assassinated in April 1865 shortly after his second inauguration and having led the nation through the Civil War.
He was born in 1809 in a log cabin in Kentucky and was raised on the frontier. He was self-educated and became a lawyer. He served in the Illinois state legislature, and as a U.S. Congressman from Illinois. He served three tours of duty in the Illinois state militia, but never saw combat.
For the last 70 years the Howe Library has stored within its vault and cabinets the Lincoln Collection donated by Clifford D. Coyle. At this time little is known about Coyle or why he collected hundreds of photographs, paintings, drawings, statues and documents related to the 16th president. However, Daphne O’Kelly, auditorium and exhibition coordinator who is organizing and cataloging the collection, is impressed.
“Who would think that there would be a collection as extensive as this is about Lincoln in a small-town library in Western New York?” she said.
Framed photographs, drawings and paintings were stacked on tables leading O’Kelly to comment that while the artwork is amazing the antique frames themselves are works of art as well.
There are two standout exhibits in the collection. The first is a 2- by 3-inch piece of the grayish blue, knitted shawl Lincoln was wearing at Ford Theater when he was shot by John Wilkes Booth. Library director Nic Gunning said he believes it to be authentic because it is framed and signed and from New York Gov. John Dix, the 24th governor of the state and a trusted Lincoln advisor.
The second most notable artifact is a framed and preserved leaf from the funeral wreath that adorned Lincoln’s casket.
Both items are kept under lock and key but will be on display in the exhibit.
For O’Kelly, another item, a letter supposedly signed by Lincoln, is also interesting — because it is signed by a known Lincoln signature forger.
“He was very famous for forging Lincoln’s signature,” she said.
But viewers will have to wait until the exhibit opens to find out the forger’s name.
The fact that Lincoln was elected and served as a Republican is also notable in that Friendship, another Allegany County village, has long made claim to being the site where the party was formed, on May 16, 1854.
The Friendship Convention was the result of two years of effort by A.N. Cole, “Father of the Republican Party” and editor of the Genesee Valley Free Press. Cole presided over the convention and proposed the name “Republican,” which had been suggested to him by Horace Greeley, editor of the New York Tribune.
Following Braack’s talk in the auditorium, the Lincoln Collection will open in the Exhibition Room. There Braack will also hold a question-and-answer session and refreshments will be available.
All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. The exhibit is free and open to the public until the end of the month.