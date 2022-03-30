WELLSVILLE — High school students were treated to a brief meeting when they visited the village board Monday night.
Four seniors, Emily Costello, Ellie LeBenne, Brooklyn Stisser and Cameron Gordon, told the board they were attending the meeting to fulfill the requirements for their participation in government class. They are required to attend two municipal board meetings and one school board meeting.
Mayor Randy Shayler welcomed them to the meeting by asking them to start the meeting by leading those in attendance in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Explaining that it was the board’s last meeting of the month and that it would be short, he added, “We’ll try to make it interesting for you.”
That proved to be easier said than done when two out of the four trustees had no business to discuss, and Police Chief Tim O’Grady was not in attendance. Neither Dean Arnold, director of Public Works nor Fire Chief Kevin Fleischman had anything to discuss.
Trustee Gary Pearson asked for and received the routine approval of vouchers and the Treasurer’s Report.
Trustee Ed Fahs had more involved requests. He asked for approval to award the bid for the supply and installation of a 125 HP Vertical Turbine Water Pump in Motor to the Estabrook Corporation for a lump sum of $52,161. The request was approved.
Fahs also asked for the approval to award a bid for supply and installation of hot water boiler and piping at the Wellsville Water Treatment Plant and removal of existing boiler to the John W. Danforth Company for a lump sum of $449,200. The cost is to be paid for from an insurance claim. The request was approved.
The board also approved the treasurer's request for a $200 petty cash fund to be established for the water and lights department under the supervision of Electric Superintendent Ryan Stisser.
After adjourning the meeting, the board members stood for a photo with the students.