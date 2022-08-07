New one-star general

U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Jason Curl and his wife Rebecca at Fort Drum following his promotion ceremony, which was attended Friday by family and friends.

 10th Mountain Division/U.S. Army

Local residents were in attendance Friday when U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, a Wellsville High School graduate, was promoted in a 10th Mountain Division ceremony at Fort Drum.

Curl, deputy commanding officer for operations, 10th Mountain, received his “one star” during a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., the commanding general of the 10th.

