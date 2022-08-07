Local residents were in attendance Friday when U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, a Wellsville High School graduate, was promoted in a 10th Mountain Division ceremony at Fort Drum.
Curl, deputy commanding officer for operations, 10th Mountain, received his “one star” during a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., the commanding general of the 10th.
Beagle told the small crowd of Curl’s family, friends and military personnel, “Only 2% of O-6 colonels make it to O-7 general -- only 44 out of 1,500 make it. So it is an honor.”
Beagle and Curl, the first general officer from Wellsville, served together when Curl was first promoted to captain.
Curl is the son of Catherine and Jim Curl. He is married to the former Rebecca Forsberg, also of Wellsville, and they have been a couple since seventh grade, he told the audience. They have three children Adrienne, Alexander and Allison.
Her parents, Alan and Diane Forsberg, travelled to Fort Drum for the ceremony. Curl’s parents, who now live in North Carolina, were unable to attend the ceremony due to health reasons. Joseph and Kristy Hart also attended the ceremony.
Before leaving, the Forsbergs said how proud they were of their son-in-law. During the ceremony, Curl thanked them for their support over the years, saying, “My father-in-law Alan (Forsberg) fairly regularly tells me that the best thing I ever did in my life was to marry his daughter. Alan, I think that is much truer than even you realize.”
Curl went on to thank many individuals, from his friends and family in Wellsville to his West Point classmates, military colleagues and mentors and his parents.
Speaking to his parents, who were watching the ceremony via Facebook, Curl said, “Mom and Dad, there is no way that I would even be here today without your love and support. I want to thank you for everything you did for me growing up, reading to me, helping me with my homework and helping me fill out college applications and teaching me the value of selfless service long before I learned it as an Army value.”
Curl is a 1991 graduate of Wellsville who went on to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. As he took the podium after the promotion ceremony, he said, “Ever becoming a general officer was never a realistic consideration.” He went on to say that while at West Point, he was advised to consider a different occupation than the Army.
Curl was commissioned as an infantry officer in 1995. His first assignment was with the 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division as a rifle platoon leader. He was later promoted to company executive officer and battalion assistant operations officer.
After a captain's career course and the Combined Arms and Services Staff School, he was assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps. Afterwards, as a corps staff officer, he was assigned to 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, as an assistant S-3 (planning), rifle company commander and headquarters company commander. He was then assigned to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command to serve as the infantry junior captains assignment officer.
After graduating from the Command and General Staff Officers Course and the School of Advanced Military Studies, he was assigned to U.S. Army Africa as the chief of future operations. He was then assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team (BCT) serving as the executive officer for 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, and the BCT executive officer.
Curl served in the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Army, Colonel's Management Office, as the infantry colonels assignment officer before commanding the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). He also served as an instructor/seminar leader at the School of Advanced Military Studies.
Following that, he commanded the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne. Prior to being assigned to Fort Drum, Curl commanded the Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group at Fort Polk, Louisiana.