Wellsville Village Board

Brian Cannon of the Ancient Order of Hibernians addresses the Wellsville Village Board with Trustee Mike Roeske in the foreground.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Many Wellsville teams have earned athletic records over the years, but one group is vying for a world record.

The Wellsville contingent of the Ancient Order of Hibernians is throwing its cap into the ring for the Guinness world record for the smallest St. Patrick's Day parade and they got the go ahead Monday night from the village board to close up a block of North Main Street.

