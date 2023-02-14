WELLSVILLE — Many Wellsville teams have earned athletic records over the years, but one group is vying for a world record.
The Wellsville contingent of the Ancient Order of Hibernians is throwing its cap into the ring for the Guinness world record for the smallest St. Patrick's Day parade and they got the go ahead Monday night from the village board to close up a block of North Main Street.
They even got the OK to suspend the open container law on March 17 for the Shortest Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
Hibernian Brian Cannon pitched the parade to the board, pointing out that currently the shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world is in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at only 98 feet long. The Hibernians plan to beat that distance by at least 80 feet.
Wellsville’s parade will take place in front of the entrance to Eaton Court, the alleyway located between the Irish business Have A Hart and the Wellsville Brewing Company. It is about 12 feet wide. The AOH plans to contact the high school band, bag pipers, dancers, car enthusiasts and find a color guard and parade marshals. But they didn’t want to get too far down the road without getting approval from the board, Cannon said.
He explained that while New York City, Buffalo and even Hornell stage St. Patrick’s Day parades they are often long, drawn out events that take much of the day, “Our parade will be short and quick and give people the time to visit our stores and restaurants. I think this will draw a lot of people to Wellsville and they will even have time to go to the Hornell parade if they want to.”
He pointed out that about a third of village residents have Irish heritage.
He went on to say that they will document the parade with video and statements that will be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records for the record.
The proposal received the full approval of the board with Mayor Randy Shayler saying, “I think this is the coolest idea I’ve seen in awhile," and he wondered if he can get his vintage Thunderbird on the parade route.
With the event permit granted, Cannon said he will be advertising more information about the parade as it becomes available.
The board also issued an event permit for the Dyke Street Engine Company and the Wellsville Fire Company for a chicken barbecue. The event will be held on March 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dyke Street Engine Company at 89 E. Hanover St.
During the trustees' comment period the board heard from Mike Roeske, the liaison to the planning board. He requested that a half hour be set aside before the next board meeting on Feb. 27 for a presentation by representatives of Taco Bell.
“Taco Bell wants to discuss building a Taco Bell facility here in Wellsville,” he said.
There were questions as to whether the meeting would be open to the public. The mayor said he will direct the clerk to nail down the time and date and post the information appropriately.
Roeske said that he was not at liberty to reveal what site on Main Street the Taco Bell people are looking at.
Prior to adjourning, village treasurer Melissa Mullen announced that there is state assistance for low-income water and sewer customers.
“The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) helps low-income households pay the cost of water and sewer services," she said. "The program can assist households who have past due bills for water and or sewer services."
Applications for the program are available on the state's website at www.otda.ny.gov, at the Department of Social Services in Belmont or at the village office.
Applications may also be mailed to NYSLIHWAP, P.O. Box 1789, Albany, N.Y., 12201.