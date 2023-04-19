WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Early Childhood Development Coalition invites families to its first-ever Family Fun and Resource Day Event on Saturday.
“Organizations from all around Allegany and surrounding counties are coming together to put on a fun-filled day games education, giveaways, and resources,” said Robin Fuller, Early Childhood Development Coordinator at the nonprofit Ardent Solutions.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Wellsville American Legion, 23 Jefferson St. Officials hope to make the fun day an annual event.
Families are welcome to participate in activities, learn about services and resources available to Allegany County children, sign up for special programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Every Bottom Covered, and participate in a child passenger safety event to make sure their child’s car seat is safe.
This event is co-sponsored by Ardent Solutions and UR/Jones Memorial Hospital with funding from a New York State Department of Health Small Wellness Grant.
“Families are encouraged to bring their children and have a certified child passenger safety technician review their child’s car seat,” said Fuller. “Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States and more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly. Child safety seats that are the right fit and installed properly can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.”
Help Me Grow WNY will be present to offer families with children aged five and younger a developmental screening. Developmental monitoring and screening give a broad overview of a child’s abilities, accomplishments, and potential delays. Having this information allows parents to know that their child is growing well. Families who participate in these activities during Family Fun Day will receive a $25 gas card and resources to help their child as they grow.
Additionally, families can visit local programs and providers such as the URMC Jones Maternal and Child Wellness Clinic, Kassas Pediatrics, Ardent Solutions, Allegany Department of Health, Allegany County Department of Social Services, Allegany Hope, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Allegany County WIC Program, Fidelis Care, Healthy Families and the Parent Education Program, Allegany County Library System, Allegany County Early Intervention and Preschool Services, Catholic Charities, and Safe Kids Program through Southern Tier Health Care Systems.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Fuller at (585) 648-6022 or Kathy Morehouse at 585-593-1100 ext. 5082.