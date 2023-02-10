Wellsville Elementary School

The entrance to the Wellsville Elementary School will be renovated to ensure safety of office staff and students.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — With the assurance that there will be no cost to taxpayers, the Wellsville School District Board of Education is looking at the scope of proposed building projects.

An overview was presented this past week by Ryne Wight and Nate Piscitelli of the architectural firm of Clark, Patterson, Lee. Piscitelli is a 2004 graduate of Wellsville High School.

