WELLSVILLE — With the assurance that there will be no cost to taxpayers, the Wellsville School District Board of Education is looking at the scope of proposed building projects.
An overview was presented this past week by Ryne Wight and Nate Piscitelli of the architectural firm of Clark, Patterson, Lee. Piscitelli is a 2004 graduate of Wellsville High School.
Business Manager Emily Peavey told the board the 2023 Capital Improvement Project is meant to be proactive and address some older problems and potential problems in the school facilities, with no impact on taxes. The work will be financed through state aid and existing funds. The project will be voted on by the public.
Work is scheduled for both campuses. At the elementary school it includes addressing drainage problems and asphalt replacement, replacing the turf and adjusting the colors on the football field, replacing interior lighting in the pool area, cafeteria and gym along with updating the toilets and eight classrooms dating from the late 1950s.
The library will be renovated and three classrooms will be dedicated to STEAM instruction. The pool and the pool deck will be refinished.
At the middle/high school there will be a pavement upgrade, the tennis courts will be replaced and will include pickleball. In the high school the focus is on upgrading cafeteria lighting and bringing older classrooms up to date. The auditorium will have new seats installed and the walls will be painted. Roofing will also be addressed and the roof over the stage will be replaced.
Board president Al Mosher was assured that all bathrooms will be handicapped-accessible.
Peavey also pointed out that the entrance to the elementary school will be revamped to ensure the safety of the students and staff. There will be a waiting area separated from the main part of the building and current office. Most of the work will be completed this year.
The board also approved several appointments to personnel and staff including guidance, the music department, cafeteria, maintenance and transportation.
The board noted that after recent competition eight high school wrestlers advanced to state finals. They are Jayden Acker, David Clark, Jack Cicirello, Brayden Riley, Matt Ritter, Xander Outman, Shane Davidson and Gabe Black.
The board approved the Vex Robotics Club trip to Syracuse on March 10-11.
The board also approved a softball team trip to Herkimer from April 28-29.
The board also heard from the newest employee in the bus department, monitor Dennis Schutt. He commented, “I can’t believe how many kids need help. I like to try and make a difference in their lives. I see a lot of kids get on the bus with a frown on their face. I try to turn those frowns into smiles for the rest of their day.
The board commended Schutt before it adjourned.