WELLSVILLE — With rain drops falling on their heads more than 80 fifth-grade students and dozens of adults gathered on the lawn of the library Friday to celebrate Arbor Day.
The celebration, usually organized by the village of Wellsville Tree Board, branched out this year with the dedication of a flowering dogwood planted in honor of the late Penny Canfield.
The memorial features a small stone next to the young tree, which recognizes Canfield's love of the library and her many years in education. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library and a trustee.
The stone and tree were sponsored by the Comstock, Colligan, Lynch and Reuning families. Canfield's family attending the ceremony included Ken Canfield, her husband; Karen (her daughter) and David Maskens; her son David Canfield and grandson Jack Maskens, who gathered around the tree. Following the dedication, the students presented an Arbor Day program.
The flowering dogwood is native to Western New York.
In 1885 Arbor Day became a legal holiday in Nebraska after Jay sterling Morton proposed the first tree planting holiday on April 10th, 1872. On the first Arbor Day in Nebraska more than 1,000,000 trees were planted.
Arbor Day has been officially recognized in Wellsville for the last 32 years since Wellsville was recognized as a Tree City USA. Each year the fifth-grade classes celebrate the event with poetry readings and songs. This year there was also a poster contest. First place was awarded to Kinley Root whose framed work will hang in the village office.
Susan Christman Duke, president of the Tree Board, introduced program and thanked the village board, fifth-grade teachers and students and fellow members of the board for their participation in this annual event.
The students participating in the celebration were Zia Muska. Konnor Cyphfert and Sofia Cowan, who recited ”The Heart of the Tree.” “Children of the Fragile Earth” was narrated by Chelsie Martin and Addie Brubaker. “Advice From a Tree” was given by Esmae Harris, Natalie Aftuck, Addie Brubaker, and Mason Richardson and an “Arbor Day Acrostic Poem” was performed by Chelsie Martin, Esmae Harris, Sophia Cowan, Natalie Aftuck and Mason Richardson.
J. Sterling Morton said, “Each generation takes the earth as trustees. We ought to bequeath to posterity as many forests and orchards as we have exhausted and consumed.”