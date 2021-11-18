WELLSVILLE — Several dozen residents of the village and town attended a meeting Wednesday night in which application criteria for the state’s multi-million-dollar Downtown Revitalization Initiative were outline.
Dr. John Simmins, associate provost for research and economic development at Alfred University, is one of the facilitators working with local communities on DRI projects.
Impressed with Wellsville’s downtown, he told the crowd at the David A. Howe Public Library, “Most of the big communities across the state have already gotten money from the DRI, so it seems like a good bet that Wellsville would qualify.”
Among the communities which have received DRI funding for projects include Hornell, Geneva, Batavia, Olean and Oneonta. The program is in its fifth year and Simmins expects that it will once again be in the state budget when it passes next spring.
“Our new governor is from Western New York, and she knows how much this area needs funding for revitalization," he said.
The DRI program will invest $200 million in up to 20 downtowns across the state. Funding awarded to municipalities has been $10 million, with the municipalities providing their own match for development.
The village of Wellsville, under Mayor Randy Shayler and guided by businessman Mike Raptis, has been looking at the DRI program for several months. Shayler said, in either December or January, he will appoint a DRI committee to suggest projects for the application, which would be due in late spring.
Until then the public is urged to submit ideas for projects to be funded under the DRI umbrella.
While each project suggestion has to be in the $100,000 range, Simmins said that almost anything is eligible, pointing out that after he had trouble finding a parking place to attend the meeting, Wellsville might want to look at increasing municipal parking.
“I’m amazed at how busy your downtown is on a Wednesday night," he said. "If you were to go to Hornell, you would find that it is not as active. You might want to look at ways to increase your parking area for access.”
He also noted that DRI funds have to be used for projects that will be able to break ground within two years.
“The money is awarded to projects that you are really going to do,” he said.
The projects all have to be included in a zone around the downtown area. The projects can cross the boundary between village and town and in some cases the state has allowed an additional area to be looked at. The initial step, prior to the appointment of a committee, is to get ideas “for real honest to gosh projects,” he said.
What the funding can’t be used for includes planning activities, operation and maintenance, the purchase of land and training programs.
The projects, Simmins said, should enhance Wellsville’s downtown in an effort to bring more people into the area.
Some of the projects suggested at Wednesday’s meeting included finishing the Rauber building and preserving the former Erie Railroad depot. It was also suggested that a car wash, including a dog wash, be developed on the vacant lot south of the old Air Preheater building on South Main Street.
A dog park was also suggested, while the biggest project suggested was construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, which was brought up by the mayor.
Ideas for projects should be submitted by email to simmins@alfred.edu or to Raptis at miraptis@aol.com as soon as possible.