BRADFORD, Pa. — WellNow Urgent Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to announce the official opening of their first Pennsylvania center, which is on Bolivar Drive.
The new center in Bradford will provide treatment for non-life-threatening ailments such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and allergies, as well as onsite X-rays, lab testing and physicals.
Occupational medicine services, pre-employment physicals and drug and alcohol testing are also available on a walk-in or pre-scheduled basis. COVID-19 PCR testing is also an available service.
The new facility is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online at Wellnow.com/locations/bradford.
“For individuals who may require care on the weekends, when the Bradford location is closed, our Olean location will be open,” WellNow regional account executive Nick Reggie said. “We will monitor the patient flow, and if expanded hours are needed in the future we may expand our hours into the weekend.”
The new Bradford WellNow location features two waiting rooms with electronic check-in stations and a frozen beverage machine; two relaxation patient rooms; eight regular patient rooms and one procedure room; a nursing station; offices; and X-ray unit.
WellNow Urgent Care opened its first center in 2012, and now operates more than 180 centers in New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and now Pennsylvania.