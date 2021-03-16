ALLEGANY — For the past 50 years, Marilyn and Anthony Marra have worked in the restaurant industry — as children alongside their parents and later together at their restaurant, The Bird Cage.
At the end of this month, the Marras will close The Bird Cage on West Main Street due to health issues suffered by Anthony, and restrictions imposed by the COVID pandemic. With the closure comes the end of a long history of restaurants owned by the Marra family in the area.
In a post on The Bird Cage Facebook site, Marilyn Marra stated, “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we need to inform you that The Bird Cage will be closing on March 27.
“Tony Marra will be going in the hospital for two weeks for a bone marrow transplant due to his rare form of cancer. We had hoped to stay open, but because of COVID, restrictions and financial reasons we cannot remain open.”
The post went on to ask how to sum up 50 years in the restaurant business.
“We have known many of our customers for decades,” she continued. “Our customers have become more than just customers, but rather friends and family. If you came to The Bird Cage, it was like the theme song from Cheers (the television show), everyone knew your name.”
The site mentioned several fond memories at the restaurant and thanked everyone who had donated to the Go Fund Me page for Anthony, or sent prayers.
“The two words ‘Thank You’ does not seem to be enough for how we feel,” the message continued. “Just know that your acts of kindness will be in our hearts forever.”
Marra’s message continued by thanking their daughters, Nikki and Michelle, and their families for their support and love. She also thanked all of their employees, many of whom had been with the restaurant for 20 years.
“Tony and I do not want to say good-bye,” her message concluded. “We are hoping that after his recovery, we can say ‘We’re back in business.’ Thank you for everything, especially for being our friend.”
On Monday, Marilyn Marra spoke of their families’ history in the local restaurant industry.
“Both my husband and I have been in the business since we were 14 years old,” she said. “His family had a restaurant, Antonios, and my family had a restaurant, the Red Lion.”
Marra — her maiden name was Henton — said the Red Lion, located on East State Street, was closed in 1974. The couple’s relatives owned other restaurants that included Lucia’s, the Old Library and Pasta Luigis in the Olean community, as well as Casey’s in Limestone, among others.
Marra said she and her husband opened The Bird Cage in 1992 at 115 W. Main St. and moved to the current site at 68 W. Main St. three years ago.
“We’re the last Marra family to run a full-service restaurant,” she explained. “The rest of the Marra dynasty is gone.”
She said The Bird Cage, which has a general menu with a number of Italian dishes and cuisine, has many faithful customers.
“The 27th of March will be the toughest day of our lives,” she lamented.
Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl said he is not only a longtime patron of The Bird Cage, but also a good friend of the Marras.
“They’ve been a part of our community for a number of years,” Pearl said. “Marilyn and Tony have been friends of ours for probably as long. My first thoughts on it were, ‘Tony needs to get his health back’ … and then everything will probably fall into place after that.”
Pearl said he hates to see the business close because when he walked in he always saw people he knew.
“It was one of those restaurants that when you went in, you felt completely at home,” Pearl shared. “We’re really going to miss that aspect of it, but Tony needs to get his health together.”
He said another business could pick up where the Marras left off, “but it will be large shoes to fill.”