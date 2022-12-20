AKRON (TNS) — Wegmans Food Markets is backing an ice cream company’s expansion in Western New York.

WGRZ reports Wegmans is investing $3 million into Perry’s Ice Cream’s planned $18 million project that will add 20,000 square feet to its 120,000-square-foot facility in Akron, Erie County. The expansion will focus on producing ice cream bars on a stick, a “fast-growing segment” of the industry, according to Buffalo Business First.

