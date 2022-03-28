OLEAN — A winter storm warning was issued for the Olean area Sunday through 5 a.m. today by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
While the system was expected to drop several inches of snow to the west and north, the Olean area was only expected to get 1 to 3 inches. With warmer daytime temperatures expected this week, any snow will disappear and further accumulation isn’t likely to last.
“The snow continues but will start to peter out by Monday, 8-ish,” said Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The high temperature will be about 24 degrees Monday with a low overnight into early Tuesday of about 10 degrees.
“It will be dry Tuesday into Tuesday night,” Jurkowski said. “The next system will be arriving Wednesday morning, starting with snow changing to rain. It will be pretty brief and out of the area by Wednesday night.”
Temperatures will increase slightly over the next few days. Tuesday the daytime temperature will reach a high of 35 degrees with a high Wednesday of about 49 to 50 degrees. While it cools down at night — Tuesday will see to a low of 19 — Wednesday will have a warmer low in the mid-30s.
“It will rain throughout Thursday and change to snow on Friday morning. It will be a repeat,” Jurkowski said. “Thursday the high will be 66 with a low in the mid-30s. Friday will be a high about 50 with a low of 29, 30. Saturday should be about 45 with a low of 27… There are chances of snow showers throughout the weekend, especially Saturday.”
The six- to 10-day outlook shows slightly below temperatures and a below average precipitation. That is expected to last with precipitation getting closer to normal in the 14-day outlook.