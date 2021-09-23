Aerial spraying for mosquitoes in southwest Cattaraugus County was delayed for a second night Thursday due to threatening weather.
After delaying spraying Wednesday over almost 65,000 acres across five towns due to rain, Jeff Duflo, president of Duflo Spray Chemical Inc., was also forced to cancel Thursday night’s flight due an approaching cold front.
“It looks like he will start spraying in the southwest part of the county on Friday night,” Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said Thursday.
The health department has not authorized spraying of adulticide since 2003.
Traps set in Conewango Valley earlier this week by the health department found mosquitoes known to carry the EEE virus, a spokesman said. A horse reportedly died due to EEE and West Nile virus in that area earlier this month.
The wet, warm summer has been perfect weather for mosquitoes, producing bumper crops from one end of the county to the other.
Last month, Duflo sprayed larvicide over Allegany River valley wetlands from Portville to Salamanca to keep high numbers of mosquito larvae in breeding pools from hatching into flying insects.
Duflo flies out of the Great Valley Airport where a tanker of the adulticide he will use for the aerial spraying has arrived.
The cost of the initial spraying of Kontrol 30/30 over 64,680 acres was $262,720. That included the entire town of Conewango and parts of Leon, Randolph, Coldspring and Napoli. Half the cost will be borne by the state health department.
On Wednesday, county lawmakers approved a second resolution that covers portions of the cities of Olean and Salamanca as well as parts of the towns of Portville, Hinsdale, Olean, Allegany, Carrollton, Great Valley and Salamanca. The rest of the town of Randolph not included in the initial spraying was also authorized. The supplemental adulticide spraying will cost $50,880 to spray 11,590 acres at $4.39 per acre.
Watkins said the supplemental spraying should begin Tuesday night, with the aerial spraying going from north to south at treetop level beginning around 6 p.m.
Hundreds of mosquitoes were captured in traps set by the health department earlier this week in the town of Conewango and other hot spots. No traps were set on Thursday due to a lack of dry ice used to attract the mosquitoes by mimicking carbon dioxide exhaled by humans, animals and birds.
The pools of insects are expected to be examined by a state entomologist soon.
Watkins warned residents to take mosquitoes seriously. There is a vaccine for horses to prevent Eastern equine encephalitis, but no similar vaccine for humans. While rare, EEE can kill humans, Watkins said. Similarly, WNV can result in death in humans.
Residents in areas being sprayed should stay indoors, close their windows and temporarily stop bringing outside air in through air conditioners. Children’s toys outside should be brought inside or covered. If left outside, they should be washed.
Health officials continue to urge residents to remove any containers in their yards that will hold water and can become mosquito breeding areas.
Also, avoid going outside when mosquito activity is greatest, around dawn and dusk. When outside, wear pants and long-sleeved shirts and use an insect repellent containing DEET.