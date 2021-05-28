OLEAN — The 18th annual Cop Camp was held Thursday at the William O. Smith Recreation Center for students in the BOCES criminal justice program.
One of the highlights of the day-long Cop Camp 2021 program was the presentation of the Wayne and Carol Krieger Memorial Award by their daughter, retired Sheriff’s Detective Christa Heckathorn.
Hannah DeArmitt of Olean and Lucas Smith of Portville accepted the awards from Heckathorn.
She told the students her father got the idea to keep and train bloodhounds after a search by Delevan volunteer firemen for a woman wanted for setting fire to her trailer with her two children inside. A bloodhound could have tracked her in a fraction of the time it took volunteers to search, he reasoned.
Heckathorn said her mother put her foot down, saying there were better ways to spend $500 in raising their young family. Undeterred, he vowed to win the money in an upcoming bowling tournament to buy a bloodhound instead of using household money.
Sure enough, he won the tournament and went on to buy one bloodhound, then another. The Krieger children were a key part of the first dog’s training, Heckathorn said. Krieger had his daughter walk to her Girl Scouts meeting and later tracked her there.
Krieger, who became a deputy sheriff, brought his bloodhounds to many missing-person cases and crime scenes during his tenure. He died in 2010, and his wife, Carol, died in 2019.
Krieger, who founded the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound team, was also instrumental in developing Cop Camp, said Timothy Emley, one of two criminal justice instructors in the Cattaraugus County BOCES Centers in Olean and Ellicottville.
Emley, who founded the Cops Camp 18 years ago, works out of the Olean BOCES Center. Jordan Abdo is the instructor at the Ellicottville BOCES Center. More than 1,000 students have attended Cop Camp, Emley said.
Emley said besides presentations by New York State Trooper J. Bebak and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Rinfrette, the 52 high school students and 10 area college students were being interviewed by as many as 22 law enforcement and military recruiters.
They included the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police and Forest Ranger, SUNY Police, K-9, State Corrections Department, Sheriff’s Office and county corrections, Secret Service, Customs and Border Patrol, FBI, Olean Police, county emergency dispatch and U.S. Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force as well as St. Bonaventure University ROTC.
Abdo is a product of Cop Camp himself. A 2012 Olean High School graduate, he worked in the Allegany and Cuba Police Departments and the Sheriff’s Office before becoming a BOCES criminal justice instructor.
“The kids who take this program are law enforcement-minded,” Emley said. “This is great for recruiting. The students get a chance to meet each other and network together.”
In some cases, Emley said, life-long friendships develop as the Cop Camp participants meet up with each other later in college or in law enforcement.