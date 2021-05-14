The Centers For Disease Control’s lifting of mask guidelines for vaccinated people is welcome news, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said Thursday.
“That was really big news,” Watkins said. “What a turn of events” in the fight against COVID-19.
Watkins said, “I am excited that CDC has started giving recognition to those who have been vaccinated and allow those fully vaccinated to walk about without a mask” — indoors and out.
“We are still waiting for word from the state Department of Health for official guidance,” Watkins said. State regulations on mask wearing have been somewhat more stringent than the CDC guidelines. “We have to follow the state Department of Health guidelines.”
He admitted the new mask guidelines related to COVID-19 may lead to some confusion in the beginning. “When you are out there you don’t know who is vaccinated.”
Watkins hopes the CDC mask news will encourage more people to get vaccinated. They are very effective at preventing hospitalization and death from the coronavirus.
“These vaccines are not 100%,” he said. “There are breakthroughs, but you do not expect severe complications. It (vaccine) should minimize symptoms and avoid hospitalization” if someone does get COVID-19.
“We’ve been looking for this new CDC (mask) guidance to be able to walk around freely and return to normalcy,” Watkins said. “It’s great to see the CDC has dialed back on their restrictions for wearing a mask” with the increased percentage of Americans who have had at least one dose of vaccine.
In Cattaraugus County, 23,374 residents have completed their vaccine series and 27,367 have had at least one dose. Watkins said 45.1% of the 18 and older population have at least one dose of the vaccine and 35.6% of the entire population.
There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday and the positivity was 3.1%.
Watkins said the schools will be happy that the FDA and CDC had granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be used in children age 12 and above. Previously it was down to age 16.
The CDC has not issued new guidelines for schools, but is expected to do so soon.
Watkins said that under the CDC’s guidelines, those people who are vaccinated would no longer have to wear a mask.
Watkins noted the health department has begun to partner with schools to vaccinate students ages 16 and 17, as well as members of the public. “We’ve already done three schools,” Gowanda, Portville and Cattaraugus-Little Valley, he said.
Starting today, youth as young as 12 will be vaccinated with parental consent at Randolph Central School, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the high school gym. “The schools have opened the clinics to the public. The public can make an appointment and come out and get vaccinated” at the schools, he said.
Watkins said the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose in 21 days, will be administered. The department will schedule the second dose vaccine appointment at the clinic.
Individuals twelve years of age and older who reside, work, or study in New York State are eligible to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments are encouraged, but a limited number of walk-ins will be available.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
Call the Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777 if you require assistance registering.
Upcoming school vaccination clinics open to students and the public are:
May 17 — 3:20-5 p.m., Allegany-Limestone High School.
May 19 — 2:40-5 p.m., Pioneer High School gym.
May 20 — 3-5 p.m., Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School gym.
May 21 — 3:10-4:30 p.m., Ellicottville High School gym.
May 24 — 2:30 -4 p.m., Salamanca Senior High School gym.
May 25 — 3:15-5:15 p.m. Hinsdale Central School gym.
Watkins said the health department, which has faced a declining demand for the vaccine in recent weeks, will vaccinate residents who cannot come to the vaccination site in their homes.
Arrangements can be made through the Vaccine Call Center, he added. “We will come to their homes.”
