OLEAN — A water main break Tuesday afternoon led to a three-day bottled or boiled water advisory for some Olean city and town of Olean water users.
The Olean Department of Public Works reported a scheduled 12-inch water main valve replacement resulted in a broken main at the intersection of East State and Clark streets on Tuesday. The valve replacement was previously scheduled, with public notice sent out Friday.
Municipal water customers from Clark Street east into the town of Olean are urged to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and allow to cool before using, or to use certified bottled water. This applies to water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.
The advisory is expected to last for three days, and a notice will be issued when the advisory ends.
“Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems,” officials reported in the notice. “But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.”
The Environmental Protection Agency reports that broken water mains may allow dirt or outside water to enter the lines, or pipes and fittings before installation. Microbes such as E. coli, giardia and salmonella may enter and could potentially lead to illness.
Work to repair the line was expected to be completed Tuesday afternoon.