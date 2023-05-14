ALBANY (TNS) — New Yorkers on publicly funded insurance plans are being targeted in a new scam, with callers demanding they pay hundreds of dollars to maintain their health care coverage.
Attorney General Letitia James and Acting Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald alerted consumers to the phone scheme, which takes advantage of the fact that millions of New Yorkers will need to renew their Medicaid eligibility or find a new insurance plan in the coming months.
"It is despicable that scammers are trying to exploit New Yorkers' need for quality health insurance and uncertainty over ongoing Medicaid coverage," James said in a statement. "The best tool consumers and families have to combat scams is knowledge, and that is why I am committed to raising this issue. I urge everyone to follow our important tips, and anyone impacted by this scam to contact my office immediately."
During the pandemic, eligibility reviews for Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan were on hold. That allowance expired earlier this month and now an unprecedented number of Medicaid recipients are at risk of losing coverage.
Since mid-March, enrollees have gotten renewal notices from the state with detailed instructions of how to stay covered and their deadline to take action. There have been reports of scammers taking advantage of this process and threatening New Yorkers that their Medicaid coverage is at risk for cancellation or that they have actually already lost their Medicaid benefits, unless they provide hundreds of dollars to reinstate or continue benefits.
"These schemes are maliciously preying on public health insurance enrollees as they navigate the return of renewals for the first time in three years," McDonald said. "Such actions are downright criminal, and I ask all New Yorkers to read these guidelines and help protect each other from this fraudulent abuse."
Enrollees should know that New York agencies that administer Medicaid benefits will never charge consumers to enroll or re-enroll, James and McDonald said. They offer the following tips:
— If you initially enrolled in health insurance through the New York State of Health platform, many people are available to help you renew for free.
— If you enrolled in Medicaid through either your county's Medicaid office or through New York City's Human Resources Administration (HRA), there are also many people available to help you for free. Contact the office where you enrolled to ask questions and get help with renewing your insurance.
— Government agencies will never threaten you, demand you pay money, or ask for credit information, in a text message or phone call.
— Look for the official NY State of Health or Medicaid logos or the logo of your county's Medicaid office or HRA before you complete any forms.
— Report suspected fraud.
For information or guidance, visit the State of Health website or call (855) 355-5777. To report suspected fraud, New Yorkers are encouraged to report it to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) by submitting a complaint online or calling (800) 771-7755.
(c)2023 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.