NYSP: Warsaw man dead after Machias motorcycle accident
MACHIAS — A Warsaw resident was reported to be in a fatal motorcycle collision Saturday in Machias.
At approximately 2:16 p.m., New York State Police, based in Machias, were called to the scene of the accident on Route 242 and Bird Road.
William H. Shumaker, 72, was reportedly with three other motorcycles traveling eastbound on Route 242, when the collision occurred.
Troopers said Schumaker’s motorcycle veered across the west bound lane for no apparent reason and struck the guide rail, ejecting Schumaker and a passenger, Judith Shumaker, 77 of Warsaw. The operator sustained fatal injuries and the passenger sustained severe head trauma. Troopers attempted to use a defibrillator to revive William Schumaker. Judith Shumaker was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for her injuries.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Cattaraugus County Coroner assisted with the investigation. The investigation is continuing, troopers reported.