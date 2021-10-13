FRANKLINVILLE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating the cause of the deaths of a number of trout in Ischua Creek over the past week.
Reports of large trout belly-up in the creek sent DEC fish technicians searching for a cause.
The stream was among a number of area waterways recently stocked with breeder trout from the Randolph Hatchery.
There are indications that the Ischua Creek waters were warmer than normal at this time of year and that some of the trout may have been susceptible to a naturally occurring fungal infection.
The combination of factors resulted in excess stress on some of the fish stocked, officials believe.
Reports were limited to those fish in Ischua Creek and lakes stocked with the expended brood stock. DEC fisheries staff are continuing to closely monitor the situation.