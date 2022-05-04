OLEAN — Even after a veto threat, Common Council members plan to replace the War Veterans Park pool with a splash park.
The Common Council’s strategic planning committee unanimously approved a motion to pursue an option to remove the existing pool and replace it with a splash park at an estimated cost of $1.3 million, opposed to overhauling and augmenting the pool with a splash park at an estimated cost of $1.9 million.
Mayor Bill Aiello asked if the council was going to make a formal resolution on the decision — a move that would trigger the mayor’s approval or potential veto.
Under the city charter, the mayor does not sign off on motions made by committees, but does have a say in any “order, resolution, ordinance or act” presented to him. If vetoed, a two-thirds vote of the council is required to override the veto.
“I just hope we’re not making a mistake,” Aiello said. “I’m not convinced not keeping the pool is the right thing to do.”
He noted the pool was originally put in due to drownings of children swimming in the natural waterways through the city, and police have been called to keep children from swimming in the river and Forness Pond in recent years.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, countered that children have long swam in the river even when the pool was open.
“If we haven’t heard that’s been an issue — is it going to be if it hasn’t been an issue in the past two and a half years?” she said.
The mayor said he would reach out to the city attorney about veto power over the vote. Aiello said he would rather offer a veto at an early stage, instead of when the construction contract comes up for approval.
“I think we can vote on it — I don’t think you have the votes to veto it, no offense,” said Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3.
The only alderman to be openly opposed to scrapping the pool was David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, who reported getting numerous calls from residents seeking to keep the pool.
“Some of the people want to keep the pool — maybe it’s nostalgic reasons,” he said. He prefers to completely overhaul the pool and operate it in tandem with the splash park, and said he hoped “it doesn’t bite us in the ass” to remove the pool entirely.
Anastasia, while present, is not a member of the strategic planning committee and did not vote on the matter.
Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, said he is worried about maintenance costs and lifeguard shortages, which have hampered operations.
“Personally, I don’t think it’s worth the money just to hold on to a pool,” he said, noting that if the conditions continue, “we end up, maybe it’s 10 years, but that pool needs to be shut down — and there’s this shut down pool next to a splash park, and that would just ruin the whole thing.”
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that many other cities throughout the state have removed pools over insurance costs.
“We already had to get rid of the diving board because of liability … it came out because the city got sued,” she said, adding that the removal will likely not be a major burden with several other pools available in the city. “Even before COVID, there weren’t but a handful of kids there.”
BUT COST WAS ultimately a factor for several aldermen.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said that engineers retained to help with the planning effort said the city could remove the pool and replace it with a splash park for $1.3 million, including a $130,000 savings by using the existing pool equipment room for the machinery for the splash park instead of building a separate structure.
After a tour of the facility, aldermen reported the condition of concrete, tiling, and mechanical systems are in need of repair — which would add over half a million dollars to the project cost.
“That place isn’t going to last long,” said Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, noting heavy corrosion on piping and machinery indicative of aged equipment in a corrosive atmosphere like working with chlorine.
Engineers estimate the cost to replace the concrete around the pool and bringing the site up to grade, as well as replacing the 50-year-old mechanics of the pool, would add another $595,000 to the project cost and a total of around $1.9 million.
Operating the pool also runs between $50,000 and $60,000 a year between maintenance, chemicals and lifeguard staff. Many of those costs would be eliminated or scaled back by a splash park, Crawford added.
The pool has been used for two of the past five summers. In 2017, the pool was closed for renovations including filling in the deep end. The pool was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2021 due to a shortage of lifeguards.
After first being presented with the splash park plan by Crawford earlier this year, the council set aside $250,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funds, with a plan to double that amount from the next ARPA payment and allocate an estimated $1 million in ticket sales to cover the cost.
The ice rink operated by the city receives close to $200,000 a year in revenue, leading officials to argue that a splash park bringing in less than half that amount would cover the remaining costs without relying on property taxes.