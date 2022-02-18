OLEAN — There were 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Thursday.
That pushed the total number of cases among county residents, nearly two years into the pandemic, to 17,469 cases — 160 in the past seven days and 892 this month.
Thursday’s positivity — an average of the past seven days — was 7.72%. That is almost 3% lower than the previous seven days, and another indication of the waning Omicron variant.
The county’s rate per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid Data Tracker for Cattaraugus County was 210.2, a nearly 35% drop from the previous week — and more evidence that the coronavirus is loosening its grip on the state and region.
New hospitalizations are also down, dropping 45% from the previous seven days to 13.
Since the beginning of February, 504 women tested positive for COVID-19 and 388 men. Women now represent 9,145 of the cases and men 8,324.
The southeast part of the county, where more than 46% of the total cases have been reported, there have been 353 cases this month for a total of 8,061.
The southwest had 208 cases this month for a total of 3,464 the northeast had 171 new cases for 3,462, and the northwest had 160 new caesars for 2,482.
Thursday was also another day when the number of vaccinated residents with positive results exceeded those who were unvaccinated. There were 16 people who had been vaccinated and 16 who were unvaccinated.
With the 33 new cases, the health department is following 129 active cases.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.