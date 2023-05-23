OLEAN — BethAnn Owens, principal at Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School, has accepted a principal post at a faith-based elementary school in Pensacola, Fla.
Owens plans to stay at the city’s private Catholic K-12 school until the end of the academic year. She accepted the new principal job on May 2.
“The six years I spent at Walsh/STCS were some of the most rewarding years of my career – all the while growing, learning and being prepared for what would come next for my family,” she said.
Owens recalled playing school as a little girl, and her call to teaching is strong as ever decades later, even as she rapidly ascended the ranks to principal at Walsh/STCS, directly influencing young learners has always been her priority.
The move to Florida with her husband, Jim, is the next logical stepping stone to retirement, she said.
“I only ever wanted to be a teacher. I was blessed to have the opportunity to do just that for many years – living out my God-given talents in a career I loved,” Owens added.
Frank McAndrews, Walsh/STCS Board President, said Owens’s stint with the private Catholic school positively impacted students and faculty alike. He said her administrative work – helping to guide the school to a brighter financial future at the former St. John’s School – was among her greatest gifts.
“I can’t congratulate her and thank her enough,” McAndrew said. “When we hired her as a third-grade teacher six years ago, we knew her skills as an educator extended from the classroom to administrative capacities. In just a few short years as principal, she’s helped to guide both our students and the opening of a new chapter.”
Owens called Walsh/STCS a treasure in the communities. Even if that narrative has faded with time, she said there is still so much value to the academic rigor and faith-based values taught there.
“For me, that faith mission remains as I leave for a similar Pre-K-5 elementary school in a new place,” she said. “I will forever be grateful for all this school community has meant to me and done for me. There’s no family like the Walsh family.”
Dr. Colleen Taggerty, Walsh/STCS President, admires strong school leaders who enter administration with their heart still in the classroom. She lauded Owens for an expertise in both curriculum development and classroom instruction.
“That combination is hard to replace,” Taggerty said. “Mrs. Owens’ positively affects teaching and learning every day in many different ways. She has consistently demonstrated her professional manner, exceptional interpersonal skills, and strategic problem-solving abilities, making her a respected and trusted leader. We’re confident that she will continue to inspire and lead with excellence.”
The Walsh/STCS Board of Trustees will soon seek a new principal, who must be prepared to help the St. John’s transition, Taggerty said. In March, the school announced it would move operations from its North 24th Street campus to St. John’s School on North Union Street.
The Diocese of Buffalo listed the Walsh/STCS building for sale last summer to comply with guidance given by a bankruptcy court. Extensive renovations on the existing school building, listed along with its 11 total acres for sale at $300,000, have been estimated at more than $2 million.
Both the Montessori prekindergarten through eighth-grade programs of Southern Tier Catholic School as well as the Archbishop Walsh Academy ninth- through 12th-grade programs will relocate to St. John’s.
Qualified candidates must have at least a master’s degree in school administration with relevant experience. Resumes with cover letters and curricula vitae may be sent to ctaggerty@walshstcs.org.