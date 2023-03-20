OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School has secured a new but familiar home for its students that is long-rooted in the faith tradition.
Following the current school year, Walsh/STCS will move operations to the former St. John’s School to prepare for the next academic year in September.
Less than a month after announcing the school would relocate, Walsh/STCS officials reached an agreement with the Diocese of Buffalo and St. John’s Parish to move its elementary and secondary school classes from the North 24th Street campus to St. John’s on North Union Street.
“Now we can actually focus on the future,” said Frank McAndrew, Walsh/STCS board president.
McAndrew said the move not only keeps the school’s identity as a faith-based institution but allows them to move forward without worrying about maintaining an aging building that no longer effectively serves the shrinking student body.
The Diocese of Buffalo listed the Walsh/STCS building for sale last summer to comply with guidance given by a bankruptcy court. After several attempts to purchase the building for fair-market value, the school board of directors opted for a more fiscally viable path that builds for the future, McAndrew said.
Extensive renovations on the existing school building, listed along with its 11 total acres for sale at $300,000, have been estimated at more than $2 million.
Both the Montessori prekindergarten through eighth-grade programs of Southern Tier Catholic School as well as the Archbishop Walsh Academy ninth- through 12th-grade programs will relocate to St. John’s.
“We’re now in a better position to preserve and build upon the great education offered here because that’s been the goal all along,” he added. “Moving to St. John’s will allow us to truly focus on what we do and who we are.”
McAndrew said that focus will be on continuing to nurture individualized learning with small class sizes in a faith-based environment. He said that will be much easier now that they can shift investing in teachers and student programming rather than emergency building repairs.
Dr. Colleen Taggerty, Walsh/STCS president, also noted several priority areas for growth, including online learning clubs among their extracurricular offerings. She said numerous Walsh/STCS families said in a recent survey that we could improve our extracurricular activities to supplement the lessons learned in our classrooms.
“We agree. We’ve listened. Now we have the capacity to make it happen,” she said. “We’ll even be working hard to implement e-sports because they’re so incredibly popular and key to a well-rounded learning experience in today’s digital age.”
The high school curriculum will also begin a new partnership with Catholic Virtual, a hybrid digital instruction model that will fill teaching vacancies and eliminate scheduling conflicts. It also offers additional online learning capacity to network and study alongside students from partner schools around the world.
McAndrew said they’ll be providing in-person instruction and mentoring in the space while augmenting their lessons with class offerings that are unavailable in most other high school environments.
“That future is already here, and we have a responsibility to prepare our high schoolers to thrive in a 21st-century work environment where our graduates will be collaborating with co-workers and employers both in person and in remote locations,” McAndrew said. “Where else can a student take Chinese, website design and aeronautics at all, let alone in a way that fits their busy schedules?”
Southern Tier Catholic School was formed in 1987 as a consolidation of St. John’s and St. Mary of the Angels, which were the two remaining parochial elementary schools in the region at that time. STCS joined Walsh at the current North 24th Street campus in 2009.
The St. John’s homecoming is particularly fitting with a smaller physical footprint for a more intimate academic setting, said Brittany Thierman, board vice president.
“We understand the nostalgia many of our alumni and supporters have for Walsh as a place — myself included,” said Thierman, a Walsh Class of 2007 alum. “We tried to recreate the past, and it’s not possible. It’s not even wise. Does the private school experience need to be the same one from 25 years ago? We’re not preparing children for a world 25 or 50 years ago. We’re preparing them for the next 50.”
For more information, visit www.stcswalsh.org or email principal@walshstcs.org.