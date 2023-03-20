St. John's School

Walsh/STCS will move to the former St. John’s School, it’s official.

 Photo submitted

OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School has secured a new but familiar home for its students that is long-rooted in the faith tradition.

Following the current school year, Walsh/STCS will move operations to the former St. John’s School to prepare for the next academic year in September.

Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School

Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social