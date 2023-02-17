OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School plans to relocate to a familiar setting for next school year.
The Board of Directors announced Friday it is working with the Diocese of Buffalo on an agreement to move the local Catholic school program from its North 24th Street campus to one of the area’s former Catholic school buildings before new classes begin in September.
The board, Diocese representatives and local parishes are working together to determine which of the parish’s school buildings would best meet the needs of Walsh and STCS.
Frank McAndrew, board president, said a final location should be announced within the coming weeks.
“Parish Catholic schools have a rich history throughout the Southern Tier,” he said. “It wasn’t all that long ago that our Southern Tier Catholic School operated in both the St. John the Evangelist and St. Mary of the Angels’ parish school buildings.
STCS joined Walsh at the current campus in west Olean in 2009.
The Buffalo Diocese listed the Walsh/STCS property for sale for $300,000 before the 2022-23 school year began. The building has been Walsh’s home since its construction in 1959.
Meanwhile, McAndrew said the Diocese has had several suitors for the property — one had offered to donate the building back to the board to continue use as a school.
“We had hoped that ownership would be our best path forward,” he said. “In fact, over the past several years, the board has offered to purchase the building more than once for fair-market value.”
In early January, Walsh officials had spoken with a potential buyer, who was not identified, about purchasing the campus. The Times Herald learned the offer was being reviewed by the Diocese before being considered by U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
The Diocese dropped an earlier request to the bankruptcy court in 2020 to sell the building to the Walsh Foundation for $150,000. Creditors complained the price was too low.
The Walsh Foundation owns a parcel of property out in front of the school along West State Street. The rest of the campus, including property in front of the school by West State, is owned by the Diocese.
McAndrew said an agreement with the Diocese to move classes to another building would clear up the uncertainty surrounding the months-long building sale process. The longtime private Catholic school will have a home for the future while still honoring its historical roots, he said.
“Now we get to stay in the community and breathe new life into a Catholic-owned building we all know and love while resolving financial issues that have been decades in the making,” he added.
McAndrew said another advantage to relocating to St. Bonaventure’s, St. John’s or St. Mary’s school buildings is they’re located right next to — or across the street from — the church themselves, which he said would allow Walsh/STCS to rebuild closer ties once enjoyed with the local faith community.
Dr. Colleen Taggerty, Walsh/STCS president, said the move would likely create a “potentially dramatic” cost savings. Preliminary estimates indicate the school could save over $30,000 per year on property maintenance, heating and other utilities.
Just in the past several years, the school has spent nearly $100,000 in emergency roof and boiler repairs alone, Taggerty added.
“With a reduction in repairs and maintenance costs, we can further invest in educational programs to better serve our students and support the needs of staff,” she said.
As much as Walsh/STCS would like to continue its tradition at the North 24th Street building, McAndrew said the board realizes the reality that it’s no longer financially feasible.
Although the student population doesn’t need that much space anymore, the building is in need of a new roof and boiler system that would cost over $2.5 million, McAndrew said. He said that would be a poor investment and a disservice to both the students and the school’s major donors who have generously helped bridge the gap through the years.
“The school isn’t a building — the school is the people,” he added. “We’re excited to start a new tradition that allows us to continue focusing on great faith-based education, without financial distractions and worrying about where we’re going to be.”
“Our school administrators, board members and teachers recently met with our Walsh/STCS families to get input on their current perceptions and visions for the future,” Taggerty said. “All of it is being considered because we now truly have an opportunity to shape the future.”
Walsh/STCS, one of the few private primary and secondary schools in the area, maintains a perfect graduation rate with 94% college-bound graduates. Members of St. Bernard’s Parish in Bradford, Pa., and the Seneca Nation can attend Walsh/STCS under scholarships covering 75% to 100% of tuition.
“Our goal at Walsh/STCS is to develop students who will go on to engage in meaningful lives of leadership and service,” McAndrew said. “The school’s amazing alumni are proof that throughout our history we have been successful at achieving that goal, and we look forward to continuing that tradition.”