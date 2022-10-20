ALLEGANY — Things are back to normal at Walmart after an electrical issue temporarily shuttered the largest retailer in the area.
Walmart announced at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday via Facebook that the store was closed due to an unidentified electrical issues. At 5:50 p.m. the company announced the store had reopened, but several departments were still closed, including dairy, frozen, meat, deli, bakery and online grocery pickup — which were emptied of stock due to spoilage concerns.
By 10 a.m. Thursday, the company reported the store was back open and products were being trucked in and restocked.
“Thank you for your patience during this outage,” the store’s Facebook page posted. “Really need to thank all the Walmart associates that helped with the outage. Working longer hours and coming in on days off, coming from other stores to help. We couldn’t do this with you all.”
As of Thursday afternoon, workers could be seen restocking the perishable goods by the pallet load, and stock was built up to what appeared to be about half the normal goods on display.