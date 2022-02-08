LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Fair has announced the first of two country music concerts planned for this summer’s county fair.
Singer-songwriter Walker Hayes a Mobile, Ala., native will perform in front of the grandstand on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Opening act is Cooper Arnold.
The Monument Records recording artist’s current single is “I Hope You Miss Me,” from “Country Stuff: The Album.” It also spawned the singles “Fancy Like” and “Drinking Songs.”
Tickets go on sale Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. All tickets are sold only through etix.com. The concert promoter is Variety Attractions.
Tickets are $45 for track seats or $35 for the grandstand plus gate admission. All seating is reserved. There will be chairs on the track this year.
A second concert will be announced in March. For more information go online to cattarauguscofair.com.