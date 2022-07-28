OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living honored the historic passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act with the 2nd annual 3.1-mile Walk/Ride/Run on Friday at the Olean Intermediate Middle School.
The event celebrated the additional civil and social freedoms people with disabilities received with the passage of the ADA 32 years ago.
Since freedom of expression in both the arts and athletics are emblematic of this historic legislation, Directions held an art by artists with disabilities contest to mark the event.
The winning artwork for this year was created by Jacob Spears, of Olean, who has participated in services offered by Directions. His design was used on the official poster and on the t-shirts for the event.
Spears was on hand participating in the event and ran most of his laps to complete the 3.1 mile goal. There was a great turn-out with several kids and adults participating and enjoying the sunshine and fun.