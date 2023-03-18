Wagner Family Fund established to support Cattaraugus, Allegany county libraries

Cindy Wagner (center), with sons Brian North (left) and Jason North, recently established the Wagner Family Fund to give support to libraries in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

 Provided

OLEAN — Cindy Wagner knows the value of giving, having worked in the nonprofit sector for much of her career.

She also knows the value of the grant process, beginning her career in grant writing when she was working with a shelter for women who were victims of domestic violence in Cortland. She would go on to a 30-plus-year career in nonprofit management with nonprofits up and down the East Coast, but she always continued to write grants, even when serving as director of an organization.

