School districts across New York state held their annual budget and school board election votes on Tuesday.
The following unofficial results were received from some of the districts in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties before the print deadline Tuesday night.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Allegany-Limestone
Voters approved the district’s $28.18 budget in a 143-18 tally. A proposition to increase the transportation reserve fund was approved, 135-26.
Incumbent Board of Education member Matthew Kahm was re-elected without opposition with 127 votes. Michelle Spring won the other open seat with 139 votes.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley
Voters approved a $29.38 million budget with a 148-48 tally. A bus purchase proposition for no more than $800,000 was OK’d, 157-39, and the donation of the Little Valley Winship Playground was approved as a gift to the village, 176-23.
Tax levies to the Cattaraugus Free Library and Memorial Library of Little Valley for $85,000 each were also approved. Board of Education election results were not reported Tuesday.
Ellicottville
A $14.9 million budget was approved by Ellicottville voters, 190-31. The propositions to purchase one school bus for up to $62,675 and to levy $75,000 for the Ellicottville Memorial Library also passed.
In an election for two open Board of Education seats, Jenna O’Connel and Debra Golley were elected with 171 and 158 votes, respectively. Also on the ballot, William Murphy received 83 votes.
Hinsdale
Voters approved an $11.79 million budget, 55-22. A bus purchase proposition for up to $154,000 was passed 49-23. Jennifer Howell was re-elected for a new five-year term with 63 votes.
Gowanda
Gowanda district officials reported the budget, bus purchase, a modification to the transportation reserve and the library budget passed.
Sachary Nobles and Mark Nephew were elected to a pair of three-year terms on the school board. Totals of votes were not reported.
Portville
Portville voters approved a $25.3 million budget, 175-29. Voters also approved a purchase of two school buses for up to $33,456, 171-33. The establishment of a $3 million capital fund was also approved, 173-30.
Incumbents Ronald Lott and Thomas Rowe were reelected to five-year terms.
Randolph
Voters approved a $21.75 million budget by a 157-16 tally.
With two school board seats open, elected were Louise Boutwell with 142 votes and David A. Adams with 136 votes.
Salamanca
A $51.21 million budget was approved by district voters with a 187-30 margin. Tracy Pacini and Christian Reiller were elected to the school board, receiving 171 votes and 116 votes, respectively.
Yorkshire-Pioneer
Voters approved a $62.41 million budget, 518-218. Proposition 2, a $113,500 tax levy for the Arcade Free Library, a $86,500 tax levy for the Delevan-Yorkshire Public Library and an $82,500 tax levy for the King Memorial Library, passed 557-179.
Shawn Hannon (474 votes) and Brandon Pyc (316 votes) were elected to the school board.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Andover
Voters approved the budget, 110-35. A bus purchase was approved, 111-34; and a van purchase, 118-27. The purchase of 28 Water St., a property adjacent to the school district’s property and listed on the Allegany County tax foreclosure auction, for $350 was approved, 124-21.
Jessica Hutchison was elected to the school board over Patrick Howland Jr., 69-64. Tashina Seaman was elected with 106 votes for a seat on the board.
Cuba-Rushford
A budget just shy of $26 million was OK’d by voters in a 213-44 tally. Also on the ballot, voters approved the purchase of one new school bus for no more than $171,000 by a 222-34 margin.
Cuba-Rushford will undertake a $29 million capital improvement project with the go-ahead from district voters with a 174-81 tally. Voters also OK’d the transfer of $150,000 from the district’s unassigned fund balance to the Capital Improvement Reserve Fund. Tax levies for the Cuba Circulating Library and Rushford Free Library for $231,846 and $79,900, respectively, were also approved by voters.
In the election for one open Board of Education seat, incumbent David Crowley was re-elected with 153 votes. Also on the ballot was Ashley Hunt, receiving 96.
Friendship
Friendship voters approved the $10.94 million budget, 58-17. A $155,000 school bus proposition was approved, 55-19. An additional $3,000 in funds for the Friendship Free Library were approved, 63-12.
Jamie Lewis was elected with five write-in votes.
Genesee Valley
The $18.88 million budget was passed, 192-73. The purchase of a bus was approved, 203-63. The Angelica and Belmont library taxes were approved, 220-46.
Michelle Kelley (180 votes), Timothy Hand (157 votes) and Jamie Willson (130 votes) were elected to the school board.
Scio
Scio voters approve an 11.57 million budget, 64-18. Voters also approved the $156,873 purchase of a school bus, 69-13; and a $36,168 allocation for the Scio Memorial Library, 54-28.
Melanie Ryan and Robert Thompson received 72 votes each for five-year terms on the board, and Adam Wiech received 66 votes for a three-year term.
Wellsville
Voters approved a $34.49 million budget, 312-118. Voters also approved the purchase of two school buses for up to $343,000, 316-112; a $9,498 tax levy increase for the David A. Howe Public Library, 313-116; and the establishment of a capital reserve, 316-108.
Kate Murphy (264 votes) and Alan Mosher (247 votes) received two three-year terms on the board. Kristopher Green received 245 votes.