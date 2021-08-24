OLEAN — Karen Fohl is a recruiter at heart.
She helped start the Olean General Hospital Foundation in 1997, and as president for 20 years, oversaw an operation that raised more than $40 million.
Over her many years at the hospital she also led a successful recruitment program for physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
Partially retired, Fohl is again in charge of getting healthcare professionals involved where they are needed more than ever. Since winter, she has reached out to doctors and support staff with a request to volunteer their time and expertise to the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic that is coming to Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus on Sept. 11-12.
Thanks to the help of donors and volunteers, the clinic will provide free medical, dental and optical care for underserved and uninsured community members. No identification or insurance is needed.
Fohl, OGH’s part-time director of strategic partnerships, has helped secure the services of dentists, hygienists, opthamologists, opticians, optometrists and assistants.
With the help of Olean orthodontist Dominic Colarusso, Fohl recently received a commitment from seven professionals from Valley View Dental in Allegany.
“I feel very blessed by these people,” Fohl said. But more help is needed in the way of vision, dental and general support staff volunteers. More funding is also necessary to reach the goal of raising $31,000 for the clinic, according to Paula Snyder, JCC’s Cattaraugus County executive editor and clinic coordinator.
“We really need more financial donors, volunteers, and corporate sponsors,” Snyder said. “We’re taking donations through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. They can do it online if they want to. We would love to have volunteers. It’s going to be huge.”
After running down the list of what health professionals are signed up to participate, Fohl acknowledged she didn’t know if there were enough.
The more professionals who volunteer, the more people who can be served on a first-come first-served basis over the two-day clinic.
A RAM clinic at St. Bonaventure University in 2017 provided $188,000 of medical care to 314 people. With JCC’s downtown Olean campus located in walking distance for many of the city’s poor, Snyder and fellow clinic coordinator Jim Mahar, of BonaResponds, hope to deliver care to at least 400 individuals.
Olean General Hospital was not involved in the RAM clinic four years ago at SBU. Having Fohl on board has helped rally more area professionals to the cause.
“Karen coming on board with the hospital made life a lot easier,” Mahar said.
“When I saw it come up again,” Fohl said of the RAM clinic returning to the area, “I felt and the hospital felt that we needed to be an integral part of this mission to serve the underserved.”
Staff from Universal Primary Care have committed to delivering general care services at the clinic. Cancer screenings will be provided by the state’s Cancer Services program.
In addition to primary medical, dental, and vision care, the clinic will provide resources for mental health, women’s health and diabetic teaching by St. Bonaventure professor Scott Medler and his health professional students.
Individuals will also be able to sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage, receive a COVID-19 vaccination and donate blood to ConnectLife’s bloodmobile.
JCC nursing students and University at Buffalo dental students are also set to volunteer.
As much as professional healthcare volunteers are needed, so too are general support helpers who set up and man registration tables, monitor parking lots, and direct patients where to go.
“General volunteers are absolutely needed to haul tables, haul chairs, put the dental chairs together, take the dental chairs apart, and clean up,” said Mahar, who volunteered at the 2017 clinic. “We don’t just need dentists. We don’t just need eye doctors. We need the high school kid with a strong back that can move chairs and tables.”
A clinic steering committee led by Snyder and Mahar has planned for the event since winter. The group includes key community leaders who are connected to financial and medical resources, and who also have the ability to inform those in need of the clinic care opportunities.
In addition to recruiting volunteers, members of the committee have raised money and secured hotel rooms from Microtel, Best Western, Fairfield Inn, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn at reduced costs for volunteers.
Snyder said one of the clinic’s first major sponsors was Cutco Corp. and CEO Jim Stitt. The Olean Blind Association donated $5,000 grant and the Eighth District Dental Society donated $4,000.
Those interested in volunteering can register at volunteer.ramusa.org for full and half-day commitments. Those who would like to donate can do so online at bit.ly/RAM-Fund.
Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. The RAM clinic at St. Bonaventure four years ago was the first of its kind in New York state.
For more information, visit ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.