OLEAN — SPCA in Cattaraugus County board chair Karen Crowley just compiled this list of things that the shelter needs volunteers to help with.
For many years, along with her full-time job, she has been the leading volunteer for all the cats — getting up early before work to prepare those being taken to Operation Pets in Buffalo to be neutered, organizing people to drive them and pick them up at other appointments, getting to know and visiting every cat at the SPCA and watching out for their well-being, shepherding them into good homes.
In addition, she has helped people who feed colonies of feral cats collect them for neutering, then return them to their home spot where they are sheltered and fed, but not able to keep having litter upon litter of kittens. Volunteers have been needed in the past, but because a few of the most active volunteers have moved away, or have changed circumstances, the SPCA is in crisis mode, in need of volunteers.
Here are some volunteer opportunities she hopes will attract local animal lovers:
• Transportation for animals to and from vet appointments and clinics. This is probably the greatest need right now.
• SPCA booth at the Maple Festival in Franklinville on April 29 and 30. Volunteers are needed to help at the booth as well as helping to set up and tear down at the end of the event.
• People to help with doing laundry and washing food dishes.
• The pizza sale is coming up and the SPCA will need help making the pizzas and selling them. (Date to be determined.)
• Helping with fundraisers, making animal-related crafts/items, assembling kitty kickers, ideas of your own.
• Socialize and play with cats.
• Foster homes are needed as kitten season is approaching. This will be a definite need within a month or two.
RSVP for those over age 55 is a program run by the Department for the Aging, which reimburses the volunteers for, I believe, their time and mileage. “
An added benefit to this, in addition to helping the animals, is that the current volunteer team is really welcoming and fun, filled with energy and ideas.
If you have the slightest interest in helping the SPCA and the animals, call the front desk or shelter manager Justin Frazier — they will be delighted to hear from you.
You may even have an idea of how to help that isn’t on the list. They urge you to give it a try. Come once a week for an hour, offer to drive one animal to the vet, or pick up an animal. Or step up like a volunteer from years ago — she came every day on her lunch break to walk two favorite dogs.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is at 2944 Route 16N, Olean, N.Y., 14760; (716) 372-8492; open Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; spcacattco.org.