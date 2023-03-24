Time with Brutus

Volunteer Angela Cousins is with a favorite dog, Brutus. “He is almost 6 years old, a sweet boy, and currently awaits his ‘forever’ home with a calm dog. He loves all people, but is no fan of cats.”

 Justin Frazier

OLEAN — SPCA in Cattaraugus County board chair Karen Crowley just compiled this list of things that the shelter needs volunteers to help with.

For many years, along with her full-time job, she has been the leading volunteer for all the cats — getting up early before work to prepare those being taken to Operation Pets in Buffalo to be neutered, organizing people to drive them and pick them up at other appointments, getting to know and visiting every cat at the SPCA and watching out for their well-being, shepherding them into good homes.

