HINSDALE — When Vivian, a German shorthaired pointer, is outside the show ring she is described as being a bit silly and something of a diva.
In a show, however, she is a whole different dog and quite the professional.
That was the word from Vivian’s owner, Lindsey Nicholas of Hinsdale, who learned that her beautiful 2-year-old canine has been invited to compete at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in June.
The 145th annual show, slated to be held June 12 and 13 in Tarrytown, will have live coverage across Fox Sports networks. The show, usually held in February at Madison Square Garden, was moved to June and an outdoor venue outside of New York City.
The owner of Waggy Tails Resort & Spa on Wagner Hill Road in Hinsdale, Nicholas also owns three other German Shorthaired Pointers with her husband, Joel.
Nicholas described how she acquired Vivian, the daughter of a former Westminster winner, a couple of years ago.
“Her dad, CJ, won Westminster, I believe back in 2016,” Nicholas recalled. “I was sitting in front of the TV one night and when (CJ) won, I was jumping up and down. I was so excited, and I turned to my husband and said, ‘One of these days, I’m going to own one of his babies.’”
Her husband didn’t believe her at the time, but a year later, his wife’s wish came true.
“Lo and behold, a year later, a lady I work with for breeding my dogs said she had bred her one female to CJ,” Nicholas said of Nancibeth Clements of Legacyk Kennels in Deerfield, Mich.
Nicholas didn’t have to be convinced about purchasing her new puppy, whose registered name is GCHB Legacyk Pretty Woman on Rodeo Drive, or Vivian, for short. Nicholas noted that she came up with the name for her dog from the main character in one of her favorite movies, “Pretty Woman.”
Nicholas said Vivian has done well in the show rings from the beginning of her competitions. Through her accumulated points at a variety of shows, Vivian has earned the Grand Bronze Championship title.
“She’s definitely earned a lot of titles to get the points to be able to compete in Westminster,” she continued. “They kind of go by titles on whether a dog is a champion or not.”
In addition to New York state, Nicholas said she and Vivian have traveled to shows in Florida, Tennessee, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“We travel pretty much all over the countryside,” she added. “You go and pay for the event and the judge goes in and judges your dog … she’s just done very, very well for me.”
Nicholas admitted that traveling during the pandemic has been more difficult because of the restrictions.
“They put limits on their shows, as far as the amount of entries (that are admitted) just to keep the number of people down,” she explained. “This past year has been tough … and earning these titles has been difficult because it’s so limited. So (Vivian) impresses me every time she goes into the show ring because it’s tougher now.”
Nicholas said she also enjoys her dog because of its temperament.
“She’s such a goofball,” Nicholas said with a laugh. “When we go to the shows, everyone knows Vivian. She has little antics that she does, she’s just a character.”
That all changes inside the ring, however, as Vivian loves to compete and show her stuff with the look of a champion.
“When she gets in that show ring, it’s like the flip of a button,” Nicholas remarked. “She’s in tune, she knows what she’s supposed to do and floats across the arena. She’s a whole different dog.”
On a related note, Nicholas said CJ died earlier this year, which makes Vivian’s selection for Westminster more special.
“For me it’s extra special to be able to show her and be a part of the history her dad created,” she commented. “We’re kind of doing it for her dad, and hoping she can carry on the tradition.”
Nicholas said she hopes Vivian will make it through the process to appear in the final rounds of the show, which are broadcast on television. She will travel to the event with a friend, Nicki Williams, who will also enter her Australian shepherd, in the show.